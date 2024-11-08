CLICK THE IMAGE to back our enhanced 12/1 accumulator!

Sky Bet League One and Sky Bet League Two make a return this weekend and our This Week's Acca team have made the most of it with four picks at 12/1. We'll start in England's third tier, where PETERBOROUGH are backed for success in the Cambridgeshire derby as they welcome Cambridge to the Weston Homes Stadium. The Posh are unbeaten in seven games in front of their own supporters across all competitions, with five of those ending in victory. And while Cambridge's form has improved, two wins have been in cup competitions while the others came against struggling Burton, Stevenage and Wigan.

Elsewhere, we're taking table-topping WYCOMBE to continue their hot streak when they face a Wigan side whose typical strong home results haven't quite happened this season. The home record stands at two wins, two draws and two defeats which isn't ideal facing a Wycombe outfit who are enjoying an eight-game winning run in all competitions - seven of those have been wins. The Chairboys also come into the contest on the back of a 5-0 thrashing of Stockport in midweek. Into League Two then, where we start with CHESTERFIELD. Saturday sees a home encounter against Accrington. The Spireites may have drawn a fair bit yet they are unbeaten in front of their own fans. In Accrington, they face as side who have been beaten in five of their six on the road. And finally, we're keeping the faith in MK DONS to get the better of Swindon. Scott Lindsey's side have won each of their last three in the league. Swindon's only away win this season came at Cheltenham, with just seven points gained from a possible 21 on the road.