This Week's Acca turns its attention to the FA Cup first round fixtures, although games in the Premier League and Sky Bet Championship are included. We'll start in England's top-flight, where LIVERPOOL are backed for home success over Brighton. They beat the Seagulls in their Carabao Cup encounter in midweek. Arne Slot's side sit second in the Premier League table having won seven of their nine games so far, sitting just one point behind leaders Manchester City.

Into the Championship and leaders SUNDERLAND have an opportunity to keep winning when they travel to struggling QPR. The Black Cats have won nine of 12 so far and boast the best away record in the division. In QPR, they take on a side who have managed just one win so far and sit second-bottom of the standings. Into the FA Cup then. A team which we didn't expect to feature in any accumulator this season is TONBRIDGE ANGELS, who have a real chance to progress to the second round as they host Harborough Town. The National League South outfit are unbeaten in eight games in front of their own supporters this season, with six of those being wins.

Harborough Town and Rushall Olympic will compete in the #EmiratesFACup first round proper for the first time in both of their club's history this weekend 🏆



Harborough will face Tonbridge Angels, whilst the Pics will play Accrington Stanley! pic.twitter.com/FxQWcpJcLI — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) October 28, 2024

Harborough, meanwhile, have lost three of their last four on the road. Elsewhere, BURTON's season so far has been one of disappointment and that has impacted their price as they host Scarborough. The Brewers need a win and this game presents them with a chance to do just that - their opponents sit 13th in the National League North. And finally, we're siding with BRISTOL ROVERS as they host another non-league outfit in Weston-super-Mare. They may sit in the bottom-half of the Sky Bet League One table yet home wins have come in four of their five against teams sat 12th or lower.