Having landed a fourfold at 15/2 in the Champions League on Wednesday, our This Week's Acca are hoping for Saturday success with four more backed at 20/1.

We'll start in the Premier League, where EVERTON are fancied to continue their upturn under David Moyes when they welcome Leicester to Goodison Park.

The Toffees have won their last two with Brighton and Tottenham beaten, and while the Foxes secured their own success over Spurs, they remain one of the worst travelling sides in England's top-flight.

Into the Sky Bet Championship now where we're siding with promotion hopefuls SHEFFIELD UNITED for an away win at a struggling Derby outfit.

The Blades trail leaders Leeds by two points and only Burnley have gained more points in away games this season. Derby, meanwhile, have lost each of their last six.