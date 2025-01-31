Having landed a fourfold at 15/2 in the Champions League on Wednesday, our This Week's Acca are hoping for Saturday success with four more backed at 20/1.
We'll start in the Premier League, where EVERTON are fancied to continue their upturn under David Moyes when they welcome Leicester to Goodison Park.
The Toffees have won their last two with Brighton and Tottenham beaten, and while the Foxes secured their own success over Spurs, they remain one of the worst travelling sides in England's top-flight.
Into the Sky Bet Championship now where we're siding with promotion hopefuls SHEFFIELD UNITED for an away win at a struggling Derby outfit.
The Blades trail leaders Leeds by two points and only Burnley have gained more points in away games this season. Derby, meanwhile, have lost each of their last six.
Two from Sky Bet League One and the first of which is leaders BIRMINGHAM as they host Rotherham. The Blues sit two points clear at the top with two games in-hand.
They still hold an unbeaten home league record at this stage with nine of 12 returning maximum points while the Millers sit 20th in the away standings.
And finally, we're boosting the odds of our fourfold by siding with SHREWSBURY to beat Mansfield. Salop have been far more competitive since Gareth Ainsworth's arrival.
They've lost just two of six home contests since the managerial switch with three of those being wins - they include successes over Birmingham and Wrexham.
Odds correct at 1225 GMT (31/01/25)
More from Sporting Life
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.