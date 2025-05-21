Menu icon
This Week's Acca Mo Salah

Football accumulator tips: This Week's Acca from Sporting Life for Premier League final day

By Sporting Life
Sporting Life Plus
Thu May 22, 2025 · 5h ago

Log in with your existing Sky Bet, Super 6, ITV7 or Sporting Life account to get free and exclusive access to This Week's Acca, with an enhanced price.

Our final edition for 2024/25 focuses on the last day of the Premier League season for an enhanced 20/1 accumulator.

The top-flight's final day rightly has a reputation for goals and entertainment.

The norms for results, OVER 2.5 GOALS and BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE seemingly go out of the window, with gameweek 38 needing to be treated in isolation. This isn't lost on the bookies, with overs (rightly) cut in painfully short in all 10 fixtures and BTTS given similar, if a little less extreme, treatment.

Over the past three seasons, here is how things have played out:

  • 2022: BTTS - 8, Over 2.5 - 9, Over 3.5 - 6
  • 2023: BTTS - 7, Over 2.5 - 6, Over 3.5 - 3
  • 2024: BTTS - 6, Over 2.5 - 8, Over 3.5 - 4

Tom, Jake, Joe and Jimmy got their heads together and by process of elimination were left with five fixtures they believe meet the balance of both being value selections for OVER 2.5 GOALS & BTTS given the final-day context, and involve teams who should combine for entertaining affairs to round off the campaign.

