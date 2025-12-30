The Sky Bet EFL schedule continues on New Year's Day and our This Week's Acca team have backed three sides for success, enhanced to 14/1 by the title sponsors.
The first of those is SOUTHAMPTON as they host Millwall. It's six wins from 11 for Tonda Eckert since he took charge of the Saints with four wins and a draw in home contests (the dropped points coming against runaway leaders Coventry).
Millwall have struggled for consistency despite their position in the Sky Bet Championship table with just one win gained from their last five. They've also been handed three losses across their previous five away.
Staying in England's second tier and we're taking SWANSEA for success over West Brom - they've seen improvement following the appointment of Vítor Matos as their head coach.
The Swans have won four of their last six with all three of their previous home outings ending in victory. For the Baggies, they've struggled and it's particularly the case on the road where they've lost each of their last eight.
Adding two extras takes the fivefold to 50/1 and the first of those is the shortest price of the lot. BROMLEY top the Sky Bet League Two table; Newport sit in 23rd - this will be a popular pick for many.
The hosts have won nine of their last ten in the league and boast the best home record in the division. Newport, meanwhile, have not won any of their ten games against teams currently 11th or higher (nine defeats).
Finally, we're siding with LINCOLN as they host Huddersfield. Michael Skubala's side are unbeaten in six with five of those being wins.
The Terriers may have won three in a row but all of those came against sides towards the bottom. In seven games against those in the top nine, they’ve lost six (four of those away).
Odds correct at 16:40 GMT (30/12/25)
