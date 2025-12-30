The Sky Bet EFL schedule continues on New Year's Day and our This Week's Acca team have backed three sides for success, enhanced to 14/1 by the title sponsors.

The first of those is SOUTHAMPTON as they host Millwall. It's six wins from 11 for Tonda Eckert since he took charge of the Saints with four wins and a draw in home contests (the dropped points coming against runaway leaders Coventry).

Millwall have struggled for consistency despite their position in the Sky Bet Championship table with just one win gained from their last five. They've also been handed three losses across their previous five away.

Staying in England's second tier and we're taking SWANSEA for success over West Brom - they've seen improvement following the appointment of Vítor Matos as their head coach.

The Swans have won four of their last six with all three of their previous home outings ending in victory. For the Baggies, they've struggled and it's particularly the case on the road where they've lost each of their last eight.