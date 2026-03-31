This Week's Acca is back with its first edition of Easter weekend, as a 11/1 fourfold and 40/1 longshot are put up for a Good Friday that has a packed EFL slate.
BIRMINGHAM have the fifth-best home record in the Sky Bet Championship, losing only twice at St Andrew's all season. Struggling Blackburn have won two of seven games under Michael O'Neill, who has spent the last fortnight managing Northern Ireland rather than focusing on a relegation battle.
NORWICH continue to thrive under Philippe Clement, sitting top of the Championship form table since December 8, winning 10 of their last 13 matches. Portsmouth have lost three in a row and five of six, suffering a 6-1 thrashing at QPR last time out.
SHEFFIELD UNITED have been on the wrong side of margins in four-match winless run but should be backed to return to form against a Swansea team who really struggle away. They have lost 10 of 13 on the road with all three exceptions coming against relegation battlers (Oxford, Blackburn and Pompey).
Gillingham lost five in a row 10 of 13 to tumbled down League Two, with their only wins in that time against struggling duo Tranmere and Barrow. WALSALL's form has turned around since Darren Byfield replaced Mat Sadler, with their former striker winning two and drawing two despite some tough fixtures.
Barnet and BROMLEY are League Two's biggest outliers according to xG. Barnet sit second in the expected points (xPoints) table, 10 places higher than their actual position, with Bromley top of the real table but 10th when it comes to underlying numbers.
Andy Woodman's side lost their last match to end a 21-game unbeaten run and are an enormous price to bounce straight back.
Odds correct at 16:30 BST (31/03/26)
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