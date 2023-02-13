Age: 21

21 Position: Striker

Striker Club: Reims (on loan from Arsenal)

Reims (on loan from Arsenal) Country: England

While the trio of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar dominate the conversation of elite forwards in France's leading division, it's an Arsenal loanee that is currently topping them all.

Folarin Balogun's 14 goals this season puts him top of the Ligue 1 scoring charts - a remarkable return of a goal every 0.67 games for mid-table Reims.

Such remarkable form is particularly surprising when we factor in the underwhelming loan spell with Sky Bet Championship side Middlesbrough last season.

Three goals came from 2.93 xG during his 18 games following a January 2022 switch - an underlying number surpassed after just six league games at his new club with five across that short period.