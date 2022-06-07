England are three points clear in Group G but now cannot be overhauled by the Czech Republic – who play Andorra on Monday – as they have a better head-to-head record after beating them twice.

The visitors also had Armando Dobra sent off in the second half after two cynical fouls on Anthony Gordon.

The Arsenal striker struck in each half before Cameron Archer sealed a 3-0 victory to rubber stamp the Young Lions’ place at next year’s tournament in Georgia and Romania.

HT: England U21s 1-0 Albania U21s It's been coming... The Young Lions will be happy to go into the half-time break with a narrow lead. 📱💻🖥 Watch live on BBC Red Button 🛑, @BBCiPlayer and the @BBCSport app. #BBCFootball pic.twitter.com/XGVx49EPCJ

It means Lee Carsley’s side have reached the Euros with two games to spare, Friday’s trip to Kosovo and Monday’s visit of Slovenia in Huddersfield.

England should have gone ahead after six minutes as a slick move involving Emile Smith Rowe, Gordon and Balogun sliced Albania apart and Ben Johnson crossed for the arriving Angel Gomes to sidefoot the ball against the post from six yards.

Livewire Gordon had already enjoyed himself during England’s domination, seeing Bruno Puja spill a low shot, while he also fired at the goalkeeper.

Balogun gave the hosts the lead a minute before the break. It was a defensive nightmare for Albania and Adolf Selmani, who took a heavy touch under no pressure in his own area and failed in his attempt to poke past Smith Rowe.

The Arsenal star stole the ball and crossed for Balogun to net his fifth goal of the campaign.

It allowed England to relax while Albania upped their hardline tactics after the restart and dished out some rough treatment on Gordon.

Yet they failed to unsettle England and the hosts added a crucial second with 24 minutes left.

Morgan Gibbs-White’s cross was nodded back by Charlie Cresswell for Balogun to head in from two yards.

Aston Villa’s Archer then got his first under-21s goal 11 minutes later when Gordon tormented Albania again and crossed for the substitute to flash in a shot at the near post.

There was still time for Dobra to earn a deserved red card for a second reckless foul on the excellent Gordon.