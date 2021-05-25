Hansi Flick to take over as Germany coach after Euro 2020

Former Bayern Munich boss Flick, 56, signed a three-year contract on Tuesday to succeed Low, who will step down after 15 years in charge.

A statement on the German FA’s official website read: “Hansi Flick will take over as the new coach of the Germany national side. The 56-year-old signed a contract running until 2024 today at the DFB headquarters in Frankfurt am Main, which also includes the EURO 2024 to be held in Germany.”

The statement added: “Hansi Flick’s contract will begin on July 1 2021 and he will take over from Joachim Low once this summer’s Euros have finished.

“Low had already agreed to end his contract – which ran until 2022 – after the tournament.”

Flick was Low’s assistant from 2006 to 2014 – they led Germany to glory at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil – before departing to take on the role of sporting director with the German FA.