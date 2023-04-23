The 2022 World Cup in Qatar saw Lionel Messi finally win the greatest trophy in football, cementing his place at the very top of the sport.

But the global spectacular also ushered in a new generation of potential megastars. While Messi was a global icon beforehand, the tournament saw several players burst onto the world stage, elevating themselves to new heights despite being relatively unknown before the action in Qatar began. The World Cup provides a platform for players to spark their career into life and examples from Qatar are just the latest in a long line from the football history books.

The 2018 World Cup saw home nation hero Aleksandr Golovin grab the headlines, with his performances earning him a move to Ligue 1 giants AS Monaco. In 2014 James Rodriguez shone for Colombia and was soon snapped up by reigning Champions League winners Real Madrid. So, which players followed Golovin and James in thrusting their names into the limelight, and how much are they now worth? How much are Alexis Mac Allister, Goncalo Ramos and co worth? Using the unique FootballTransfers xTV algorithm, we look at the ‘new’ January transfer window values for five breakout stars from Qatar. We factor in a number of key metrics to arrive at our valuations - including: Player performance over time

Player potential (what level are they playing at now?)

Player age

Contract length The price a player is eventually sold for depends of course on the appetite (and sometimes desperation) of the buying club. We, on the other hand, apply data and science to come up with our numbers. Enzo Fernandez (Benfica and Argentina): €24.3million

Argentina started the 2022 World Cup without Benfica ace Enzo Fernandez in their first-choice midfield. An unconvincing group stage showing changed that, with Lionel Scaloni quick to realise that Fernandez was crucial to his side’s hopes in the tournament. Combining grit and steel with poise and calmness in midfield, Fernandez drastically changed the outlook of Argentina’s midfield, simultaneously making them more defensively solid and more potent in attack, which helped them to glory in the final against France. Despite his rise to prominence for the newly-crowned world champions, Fernandez has just six months of experience in European football under his belt, and as a result he is valued by FootballTransfers at just €24.3 million - a fraction of his €120m release clause at Benfica. Reports suggest big-spending Chelsea did agree personal terms with the player regarding a January transfer, but as yet the Blues have not been able to agree a fee with Benfica. Goncalo Ramos (Benfica and Portugal): €38.4million

Goncalo Ramos is the man who replaced Cristiano Ronaldo in Portugal’s national team starting XI, and he proved just why in his first start for his country. The Benfica man bagged a hat-trick in a 6-1 last-16 rout of Switzerland to ensure Portugal’s place in the quarter-finals. The clinical forward replaced Darwin Nunez as the focal point of Benfica’s attack following the Uruguyan’s transfer to Liverpool in 2022 and he has risen to prominence thanks to his form for his boyhood club. Ramos is an all-round number nine who combines strength with speed, poacher instincts and link-up play. As a result, Manchester United have begun sniffing. However, just like with club team-mate Fernandez, it may take his €120m release clause to force Benfica to sell. Ramos’ actual transfer xTV is far cheaper at €38.4m. Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton and Argentina): €29.5million