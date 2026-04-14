Fiorentina vs Crystal Palace tips, predictions, best bets and Conference League preview

This preview is a rinse-and-repeat of the one for the first leg. Same theory, same bets, slightly different spiel and hopefully a different outcome - and by that all the bets actually win this time.

If you didn’t read it you must be wondering what I am talking about. Or maybe you did read it and need me to refresh your memory. Or maybe you want me to just get on with it.

Well before I get into the bets, a word on the first leg.

Crystal Palace won 3-0 and the performance was as commanding as the scoreline suggests.

Jean-Philippe Mateta and Evann Guessand went close before the latter won a penalty in the 20th minute and the former converted it.

Six minutes later Tyrick Mitchell doubled their advantage before ISMAILA SARR made it three in the 90th minute.

The Eagles had three times as many shots on target as Fiorentina, generated six times more expected goals (xG) and created six ‘big chances’ to the Italian side's zero.

It means they head to Florence with one foot in the semi-finals and can be found as short as 1/200 to qualify.