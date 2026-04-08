Crystal Palace vs Fiorentina tips, predictions, best bets and Europa Conference League preview

Football betting tips: Europa Conference League
1pt Ismaila Sarr to score anytime at 7/4 (bet365)
1pt Red card in the match at 13/2 (Sky Bet)
0.5pt Both teams to have a red card at 66/1 (Sky Bet, Betfair, Paddy Power)
Kick-off: Thursday, 20:00 BST
TV: TNT Sports 3
Live odds, form and stats
This is Crystal Palace’s first ever European quarter-final.
In the last round they needed extra time to beat Cypriot side AEK Larnaca, with the first leg at Selhurst Park goalless and the second leg 1-1 after 90 minutes in Cyprus, albeit the hosts were down to 10-men.
Palace got their noses in front in the first half of extra time and the hosts had another player sent off in the last minute.
With those two results, Oliver Glasner’s side extended their Europa Conference League unbeaten run to six games. They’ve only lost two of their 10 on the continent this season, Strasbourg and AEK Larnaca (the side they’ve just knocked out) both beat them in the league phase.
So, the Eagles have been good in Europe all season - as you’d expect from the current 6/5 competition favourites - but I can’t help but feel they’ve rediscovered their domestic form at the perfect time.
Palace’s form over the festive period was rotten and they had a hangover from New Year which didn’t budge until Valentine’s Day.
They went 12 games without a win and only won one of their 15 games from mid-December till the back end of February (D5 L9).
Somewhat unsurprisingly, the poor form seems to coincide with Glasner’s unrest. He made no secret of his frustration at the lack of signings and then announced in mid-January he would be leaving at the end of the season.
He must have patched things up with the squad though because Palace have only lost one of their last eight games (W4 D3) and that defeat came at Old Trafford where the Eagles led until they got a man sent off.
Despite their fine form, I think odds-on quotes for the hosts are a touch short. They’ve only won two of their five home games in this competition and the tentative nature of first legs brings the draw into play.
At 7/4, ISMAILA SARR’s price TO SCORE ANYTIME looks the shrewder play.
He’s netted 13 times in 27 appearances across all competition this season, three of those goals have come in four appearances in this competition.
Sarr has a goals per 90 average of 0.69 in this competition which makes this bet value.
A RED CARD IN THE MATCH is worth a look too at 13/2 and BOTH TEAMS TO HAVE A RED CARD at 66/1.
Referee Donatas Rumsas has dished out two in four Conference League appearances, he’s sent off five players in 12 Europa League appearances and three in 11 Champions League appearances.
Palace have been involved in seven games to have at least one red card across their last 12 and three of their games in this competition have seen a man sent off.
Fiorentina’s games aren’t quite as prolific but their last game against Verona saw both sides end a player light.
Odds correct at 16:50 BST (08/04/26)
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