Crystal Palace vs Fiorentina tips, predictions, best bets and Europa Conference League preview

This is Crystal Palace’s first ever European quarter-final.

In the last round they needed extra time to beat Cypriot side AEK Larnaca, with the first leg at Selhurst Park goalless and the second leg 1-1 after 90 minutes in Cyprus, albeit the hosts were down to 10-men.

Palace got their noses in front in the first half of extra time and the hosts had another player sent off in the last minute.

With those two results, Oliver Glasner’s side extended their Europa Conference League unbeaten run to six games. They’ve only lost two of their 10 on the continent this season, Strasbourg and AEK Larnaca (the side they’ve just knocked out) both beat them in the league phase.

So, the Eagles have been good in Europe all season - as you’d expect from the current 6/5 competition favourites - but I can’t help but feel they’ve rediscovered their domestic form at the perfect time.

Palace’s form over the festive period was rotten and they had a hangover from New Year which didn’t budge until Valentine’s Day.

They went 12 games without a win and only won one of their 15 games from mid-December till the back end of February (D5 L9).