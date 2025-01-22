Fenerbahce agree deal to sign Aston Villa defender Diego Carlos

The Brazilian centre-back, who joined Villa from Sevilla in 2022, will travel to Istanbul for a medical and to discuss personal terms.

Carlos has not been involved in the last five matches for Villa and the news of his impending exit was announced by the Turkish club while Villa were in Champions League action against Monaco.

“Our club has reached an agreement in principle with the club for the transfer of Diego Carlos, who plays for Aston Villa,” Fenerbahce said in a statement on X.

“The Brazilian player has been invited to Istanbul for health checks and to further the transfer negotiations.”

Barring any hitches in the next few days, Carlos will join Jose Mourinho’s side for a reported 10million euros (£8.45m) in their push for the Turkish Super Lig title.

He played 58 times for the Premier League outfit and scored one goal.

