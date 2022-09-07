The Gunners have won 75% of their group stage matches in this competition and will expect to return to London with three points.

After missing out on a Champions League spot on the final day of last season, Mikel Arteta’s side kick off their Europa League campaign away to FC Zurich.

The hosts come into this one off the back of successive defeats against Basel and Lugano respectively.

They’ve conceded six goals across those two matches and now they welcome an Arsenal side that have tasted defeat just once so far this campaign.

The visitors were favourites heading into this clash anyway but Zurich will also not be able to play this match at their traditional home ground Letzigrund due to the venue holding an athletics event so will be forced to play at Kybunpark, the home of Super League rivals St. Gallen.

Mikel Arteta’s side were beaten 3-1 by Manchester United at the weekend, their first loss of the new campaign but they'll look to bounce back at the first time of asking. They were at sixes and sevens defensively in that match - a far cry from the standards they’ve set so far.

Prior to that game, Arsenal looked resolute defensively. They’ve allowed just 3.01 xGA across their three away games so far and have kept clean sheets in two of those. However, Zurich will be no pushovers and will make life extremely difficult.

Arteta will want to rediscover that steely determination and although he is likely to make a host of changes, they should have more than enough.

The market expects an ARSENAL win, rightly so, but the Gunners should bounce back from defeat while KEEPING A CLEAN SHEET in the process.