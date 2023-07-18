Sporting Life
Konrad Laimer scores in Bayern Munich's huge win over FC Rottach-Egern

FC Rottach-Egern 0-27 Bayern Munich: Bundesliga champions in huge pre-season win

By Tom Carnduff
19:33 · TUE July 18, 2023

Four players scored hat-tricks as Bayern Munich kicked off their pre-season campaign with a huge 27-0 win over local side FC Rottach-Egern.

The Bundesliga champions fielded two separate XIs for the contest. The starters contained regular first team players Jamal Musiala, Serge Gnabry, Leroy Sane, Benjamin Pavard, Dayot Upamecano, Alphonso Davies and Joshua Kimmich.

That selection fired them into an 18-0 lead at the half-time break. Gnabry scored three while Musiala and young forward Mathys Tel each netted five as the German giants averaged a goal every 2.5 minutes.

FC Rottach-Egern 0-27 Bayern Munich scoring summary

First-half:

  • Mathys Tel x5
  • Jamal Musiala x5
  • Serge Gnabry x3
  • Leroy Sane x1
  • Dayot Upamecano x1
  • Noussair Mazraoui x1
  • Konrad Laimer x1
  • Alphonso Davies x1

Second-half:

  • Marcel Sabitzer x5
  • Raphaël Guerreiro x1
  • Ryan Gravenberch x1
  • Kingsley Coman x1
  • Sadio Mane x1
Bayern's players Jamal Musiala, Mathys Tel and Serge Gnabry celebrate a goal
Jamal Musiala, Mathys Tel and Serge Gnabry celebrate a goal

The second-half saw a completely different side. Sadio Mane, Marcel Sabitzer, Leon Goretzka, Kingsley Coman and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting were among those to feature.

Sabitzer added goal number 19 shortly after the restart and the midfielder had his hat-trick secured 20 minutes later. Recent addition Raphaël Guerreiro also struck for their 24th.

Bayern have been linked with a move for England and Tottenham striker Harry Kane in the summer transfer window and that talk could get louder as Choupo-Moting limped off injured following a collision with the opposition goalkeeper.

They've already secured one major move as defender Kim Min-jae watched on just hours after his £43million move from Napoli was confirmed.

It was a opening look at Thomas Tuchel's side ahead of the 23/24 season, with a training camp in the Bavarian resort town of Tegernsee seeing them take on the amateur club.

It's the first time the two have faced each other since a pre-season meeting in 2019. Unsurprisingly, Bayern ran out 23-0 winners that day, 12 months after a 20-2 victory in the same location.

