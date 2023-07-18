FC Rottach-Egern 0-27 Bayern Munich: Bundesliga champions in huge pre-season win

Four players scored hat-tricks as Bayern Munich kicked off their pre-season campaign with a huge 27-0 win over local side FC Rottach-Egern.

The Bundesliga champions fielded two separate XIs for the contest. The starters contained regular first team players Jamal Musiala, Serge Gnabry, Leroy Sane, Benjamin Pavard, Dayot Upamecano, Alphonso Davies and Joshua Kimmich. That selection fired them into an 18-0 lead at the half-time break. Gnabry scored three while Musiala and young forward Mathys Tel each netted five as the German giants averaged a goal every 2.5 minutes.

FC Rottach-Egern 0-27 Bayern Munich scoring summary First-half: Mathys Tel x5

Jamal Musiala x5

Serge Gnabry x3

Leroy Sane x1

Dayot Upamecano x1

Noussair Mazraoui x1

Konrad Laimer x1

Alphonso Davies x1 Second-half: Marcel Sabitzer x5

Raphaël Guerreiro x1

Ryan Gravenberch x1

Kingsley Coman x1

Sadio Mane x1

Jamal Musiala, Mathys Tel and Serge Gnabry celebrate a goal

The second-half saw a completely different side. Sadio Mane, Marcel Sabitzer, Leon Goretzka, Kingsley Coman and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting were among those to feature. Sabitzer added goal number 19 shortly after the restart and the midfielder had his hat-trick secured 20 minutes later. Recent addition Raphaël Guerreiro also struck for their 24th. Bayern have been linked with a move for England and Tottenham striker Harry Kane in the summer transfer window and that talk could get louder as Choupo-Moting limped off injured following a collision with the opposition goalkeeper.