It looked for the majority of the season that Mike Williamson’s side were destined for the drop, that was until a rally at the start of spring.

It was always going to be a tricky campaign when their top goalscorers, Macaulay Langstaff and Cedwyn Scott, left for Notts County. While the pair have helped County back into the football league, their former side were in the mire.

After securing National League survival, Gateshead took their foot off the gas.

The Heed won six games on the spin, then picked up one point from a possible nine. They finished with a flurry though, winning their last two, scoring six goals without reply.

All things considered, a 14th place finish and a trip to Wembley makes for a successful campaign, this will be the clubs first FA Trophy final.

HALIFAX lifted the trophy in 2015/16, and look the value TO WIN.

Town’s fine form started at the end of February. Over the past 13 games, only four fifth tier sides can top their tally of 24 points, as they have picked up results in all but one of the 14 games.

The Shaymen have kept clean sheets in 60% of their 15 games in all competitions since the end of February.

Gateshead may also be ravaged by injury. According to the club journalist, they have 13 fit players, two of which are goalkeepers.

Inform striker Marcus Dinanga bagged six goals in his last 11 games, but the frontman is Cup tied here.

A goal has separated the finalists in three of the last four finals, and with Halifax boasting the far superior defence, siding with them makes sense here.

Town conceded 14 goals fewer than Sunday’s opposition in the league this season.