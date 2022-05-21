Lyon made a magnificent start when Amandine Henry fired a superb 35-yard effort past Barcelona goalkeeper Sandra Panos to give the French side the lead with just six minutes on the clock.

The Norwegian scored one and set up another in a 3-1 win over the Catalan giants, who arrived as defending champions and having lost a solitary match all season.

Amandine Henry in the #UWCLfinal

Barca were visibly wilting under the pressure and Hegerberg doubled Lyon’s lead in the 23rd minute when she peeled off her marker to head home from Selma Bacha’s pinpoint cross.

Hegerberg nearly made it three two minutes later but was denied by the legs of Panos, but Catarina Macario did extend Lyon’s lead just past the hour mark after bundling home from a Hegerberg cross.

Barcelona gave themselves a glimmer of hope before the interval when captain Alexia Putellas volleyed home in the 41st minute.

But despite an audacious 50-yard lob from Patri Guijarro which hit the crossbar in the 58th minute, Barcelona were never able to score a second goal that might have made things interesting.

It would have been fitting for Hegerberg to have the final say but her volley crashed off a post in the dying moments.