So here it is. After months of planning, strategy, ups and downs, the fantasy football season has reached its conclusion.

As ever, this campaign has delivered new favourites who have delivered points at a bargain price. Gabriel Martinelli, Miguel Almiron and Marcus Rashford will be remembered as those who scored highly at low prices before the rises kick in next season. Gameweek 38 is the final opportunity to make moves in leagues, although with all games being played at the same time, and with rotation expected, we have to be realistic in our predictions of closing any potential gaps. When is the FPL Gameweek 38 deadline? The FPL Gameweek 38 deadline is Sunday May 28 at 15:00 BST, with all games kicking off at 16:30. How do the FPL chips work? Bench Boost: This counts the points of those on your bench alongside your starting XI - this can only be used once a season

As we know, all teams play at the same time this week due to it being the final game of the campaign. Games with nothing riding on them may actually be a good source of points. Neither has to worry about conceding and we could well see some high scorers. It may also be worth going along with some narratives of players who will be leaving their clubs. LIVERPOOL head to Southampton, is Roberto Firmino a strong differential here? A lot of the league is already sorted in terms of outcomes, but even then, those with something to play for can be targeted or avoided based on your school of thought. Just because a team *has* to win doesn't mean they will, otherwise they wouldn't be in the position they find themselves in. Don't necessarily go overboard with EVERTON, LEEDS or LEICESTER assets in this case. MANCHESTER CITY may also opt for more rotation so keep this in mind - they still have two major finals to play before their season is over. Who are the best players to bring in for Gameweek 38?

As mentioned above, it could well be worth going along with the narratives on the final day of the season. It's particularly the case if you're looking for a differential player to try and move up the leagues. There is far less risk attached to that compared with trying to hold on when ahead. Of course, it could backfire if they're not involved, but it's difficult to see how certain players won't be given maximum minutes in games where the result is largely irrelevant. Roberto Firmino Position: FWD

Just keep an eye on Manchester United's game against Chelsea on Thursday because a point for Erik ten Hag's side means that Liverpool will have nothing to play for on final day. Step forward Roberto Firmino, who came off the bench to score the equaliser in his final Anfield appearance on Saturday. If the Reds need a win for a chance of the top-four, then maybe approach this with a bit more caution. If not, Firmino should be getting a large part of this as he looks to sign off in style. It wouldn't be a surprise to see him on penalty duties either. There is the narrative with this selection but he feels a great differential with a 2.6% ownership rate at the time of writing. Eberechi Eze Position: MID

A real ‘nothing’ game between Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest but it wouldn’t surprise me if these sorts of fixtures end up being the high scorers of the week. Eberechi Eze has been in great form for Palace since Roy Hodgson was brought back in as manager. His goal contributions have jumped up massively. Under Hodgson, Eze has scored six goals from 25 shots and 3.4 xG in his nine appearances. That sits alongside two assists. It means he’s returned a total of 65 points across that period – an average of 7.22 per game – a huge increase from his 3.29 per game average prior to the managerial change. Wilfried Gnonto Position: FWD

Leeds are going down on Sunday – it feels like too much needs to happen and it is well out of their hands at this stage. They do host Tottenham though and they may as well go for it given their situation. Patrick Bamford and Rodrigo are carrying injuries so Wilfried Gnonto could start. He hasn’t been featuring as much in recent weeks, but the forward has scored on a couple of occasions this season. With an ownership rate of 0.7% at the time of writing, he may well be a solid differential option. James Maddison Position: MID

James Maddison didn’t start Leicester’s 0-0 draw at Newcastle – a change in system the reason – but a win is necessary on Sunday if they are to stay up so he should return. The Foxes have been poor throughout the campaign, but Maddison has been producing. He’s got ten goals and nine assists this season. That included a run of three assists in each of his games between GW33 and GW35 – with a goal also coming as they were beaten 5-3 by Fulham. This could be a well rotated West Ham side too. They have little to play for in terms of the Premier League and have the Europa Conference League final coming shortly. Who should I captain in Gameweek 38?