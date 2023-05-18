A late finish to Gameweek 36 sees minimal turnover time to 37, and it's the final major chance to score a good amount of points.

With just two weeks left of the season, Gameweek 37 sees some teams play more than twice. The fact that those are 'big hitters' is a bonus. Captaincy is crucial, as ever, while a chip should be played now if you have any available. Triple Captain or Bench Boost being the best choices, as is the Free Hit. This is the gameweek that could well define your season, make sure to maximise it. Want to play Fantasy Football? Create an account here Go to https://fantasyfootball.skysports.com/ When is the FPL Gameweek 37 deadline? The FPL Gameweek 37 deadline is Saturday May 20 at 11:00 BST, with the first game kicking off at 12:30. How do the FPL chips work? Bench Boost: This counts the points of those on your bench alongside your starting XI - this can only be used once a season

This counts the points of those on your bench alongside your starting XI - this can only be used once a season Triple Captain: The captain earns 3x the amount of points for that gameweek - this can only be used once a season

The captain earns 3x the amount of points for that gameweek - this can only be used once a season Free Hit: This allows unlimited changes for one gameweek only. A team reverts back to how it was before once this has been played - this can only be used once a season Who has the best fixtures in Gameweek 37?

Let's start by focusing on those teams playing twice. MANCHESTER UNITED will be one targeted by many - they go to Bournemouth on Saturday before hosting Chelsea on Thursday. The fact that Marcus Rashford is back in training will be a welcome bonus to many, he should see plenty of opportunities across their two games. MANCHESTER CITY should win the league in Gameweek 37, and they don't have to worry about rotation too much at this stage as the Champions League final isn't for a few more weeks. They host Chelsea before a trip to Brighton. The latter will be tough, but we know the quality in every department of Pep Guardiola's side. BRIGHTON have been mentioned there and the fact they have a home game against Southampton on Sunday would make them an attractive Gameweek 37 option anyway. The game against City is a bonus, and it's preferable being at home rather than at the Etihad. They have every chance of finding the net in both of their contests. Who are the best players to bring in for Gameweek 37?

It's really difficult to look away from Manchester City players this week, and they are a team to triple up on if you haven't already. If you're leading a league, going with the popular options is the safest, but there are other possibilities for those seeking out differentials. Of course, the focus won't just be on City, and bringing in double gameweek players is the best way to maximise points returns. Riyad Mahrez Position: MID

MID Club: Manchester City

Manchester City Opponent: Chelsea (H), Brighton (A)

Chelsea (H), Brighton (A) FPL Price: £7.4m

Owned by just 6.6% of players at the time of writing, Riyad Mahrez is a solid differential option at this stage of the campaign. The winger has enjoyed another great season in this City front line. He's scored five goals and contributed 12 assists, starting 19 of his 27 appearances. Mahrez has returned five assists across his last four Premier League outings, delivering 27 points for those who have him in their side. Rotation is always a factor with City, but Mahrez feels a good move for those who want an attacking option not owned by everyone. Ilkay Gundogan Position: MID

MID Club: Manchester City

Manchester City Opponent: Chelsea (H), Brighton (A)

Chelsea (H), Brighton (A) FPL Price: £7.4m

Ilkay Gundogan has hit form at the perfect time for Manchester City, and he currently has the same FPL price as Mahrez. The midfielder scored braces in wins over Everton and Leeds, while also getting an assist in the 3-0 triumph at Goodison Park. It's hardly a surprise when we consider the numbers. His eight efforts this season have come from 7.8 xG, with six assists also coming from 4.3 xA. Gundogan remains firmly in the 'differential' category - he's currently in just 5.1% of teams. Aaron Wan-Bissaka Position: DEF

DEF Club: Manchester United

Manchester United Opponent: Bournemouth (A), Chelsea (H)

Bournemouth (A), Chelsea (H) FPL Price: £4.3m

A differential defender to consider now, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka in 1.4% of teams heading into Gameweek 37. He's started each of United's last three Premier League games, returning clean sheet points in the 2-0 success over Wolves. You're not getting many attacking returns with Wan-Bissaka, which is worth remembering, but you could be looking around the 10/12 points marker given United's next two games. It seems he's now Erik ten Hag's preferred right-back, starting six of their last seven league contests. Who should I captain in Gameweek 37?