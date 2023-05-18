A late finish to Gameweek 36 sees minimal turnover time to 37, and it's the final major chance to score a good amount of points.
With just two weeks left of the season, Gameweek 37 sees some teams play more than twice. The fact that those are 'big hitters' is a bonus.
Captaincy is crucial, as ever, while a chip should be played now if you have any available. Triple Captain or Bench Boost being the best choices, as is the Free Hit.
This is the gameweek that could well define your season, make sure to maximise it.
The FPL Gameweek 37 deadline is Saturday May 20 at 11:00 BST, with the first game kicking off at 12:30.
Let's start by focusing on those teams playing twice.
MANCHESTER UNITED will be one targeted by many - they go to Bournemouth on Saturday before hosting Chelsea on Thursday.
The fact that Marcus Rashford is back in training will be a welcome bonus to many, he should see plenty of opportunities across their two games.
MANCHESTER CITY should win the league in Gameweek 37, and they don't have to worry about rotation too much at this stage as the Champions League final isn't for a few more weeks.
They host Chelsea before a trip to Brighton. The latter will be tough, but we know the quality in every department of Pep Guardiola's side.
BRIGHTON have been mentioned there and the fact they have a home game against Southampton on Sunday would make them an attractive Gameweek 37 option anyway.
The game against City is a bonus, and it's preferable being at home rather than at the Etihad. They have every chance of finding the net in both of their contests.
It's really difficult to look away from Manchester City players this week, and they are a team to triple up on if you haven't already.
If you're leading a league, going with the popular options is the safest, but there are other possibilities for those seeking out differentials.
Of course, the focus won't just be on City, and bringing in double gameweek players is the best way to maximise points returns.
Owned by just 6.6% of players at the time of writing, Riyad Mahrez is a solid differential option at this stage of the campaign.
The winger has enjoyed another great season in this City front line. He's scored five goals and contributed 12 assists, starting 19 of his 27 appearances.
Mahrez has returned five assists across his last four Premier League outings, delivering 27 points for those who have him in their side.
Rotation is always a factor with City, but Mahrez feels a good move for those who want an attacking option not owned by everyone.
Ilkay Gundogan has hit form at the perfect time for Manchester City, and he currently has the same FPL price as Mahrez.
The midfielder scored braces in wins over Everton and Leeds, while also getting an assist in the 3-0 triumph at Goodison Park.
It's hardly a surprise when we consider the numbers. His eight efforts this season have come from 7.8 xG, with six assists also coming from 4.3 xA.
Gundogan remains firmly in the 'differential' category - he's currently in just 5.1% of teams.
A differential defender to consider now, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka in 1.4% of teams heading into Gameweek 37.
He's started each of United's last three Premier League games, returning clean sheet points in the 2-0 success over Wolves.
You're not getting many attacking returns with Wan-Bissaka, which is worth remembering, but you could be looking around the 10/12 points marker given United's next two games.
It seems he's now Erik ten Hag's preferred right-back, starting six of their last seven league contests.
The obvious one will be ERLING HAALAND and it's well worth going for the City striker if you're ahead in leagues.
It's what the majority of players will be doing, with the extra game only strengthening the case for the usual captain to continue in that role.
He may have failed to score in either of City's semi-final games against Real Madrid, but we all know how sensational his form in the Premier League has been.
Haaland should feature in both games and will get chances to strike throughout. Given our lofty expectations from the striker, three goals in Gameweek 37 is likely to be the target for many.
KEVIN DE BRUYNE is another strong option if you want to keep it City, while MAHREZ and JACK GREALISH look decent alternatives but are more prone to rotation.
On the United side of things, the clear choice is RASHFORD who has returned to training this week.
Whether he is eased back in remains to be seen, but there's every chance of plenty of points if he's starting both games.
BRUNO FERNANDES is another to consider even if this season hasn't been as good as his others.
Safer options:
Alternative options: