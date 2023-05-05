While not a double, Gameweek 35 is a slightly unique one given the way the fixtures are laid out.
Monday sees more action than Sunday, while the bulk of games at 15:00 on Saturday gives that day a more 'traditional' feel.
It's also a weekend in which the fixtures look tricky, making it a potential low-scorer when it comes to points.
That could present chances to make up ground on rivals in leagues though, and making the right transfers could pay off in a significant way as we approach the conclusion of the campaign.
The FPL Gameweek 35 deadline is Saturday May 6 at 13:30 BST, with the first game kicking off at 15:00.
It's an interesting fixture list given the additional bank holiday on Monday. No early kick-off on Saturday does give you a few extra hours to pick teams though.
BRIGHTON will welcome a home contest against Everton given their showings against those at the bottom.
They've won seven of their eight games against teams currently in the bottom-half, the other being the draw with Forest in which they were very unfortunate. The aggregate scoreline against those eight sides sits at 22-3.
MANCHESTER CITY are always the case here but this Leeds defence is awful - we await to see what Sam Allardyce can do in his quest to keep them up.
They should see plenty of opportunities though and attacking players here are a must.
In what is a tricky set of games, NOTTINGHAM FOREST may also be worth consideration as they host bottom club Southampton.
Victory would go a long way in helping Forest's survival chances this season.
As ever, transfers should always be made with future gameweeks in mind, while also focusing on the most recent fixture.
A couple of teams still have another double gameweek to come and that should influence current transfers to get the most out of players you bring in.
That said, at this time of season, there isn't a huge problem with bringing in one player for the next fixture only, provided the squad currently in place is good enough to work around this.
Looking at Gameweek 35 and beyond, a few names stick out...
Put this one firmly in the differential category with an ownership rate of 1.3% going into Gameweek 35.
Julio Enciso has started Brighton's last three Premier League games, while playing 62 minutes against Chelsea, contributing a goal in that game and two assists in the win over Wolves.
He's ranked as a forward on the game but plays as part of the attacking midfield in terms of the Seagulls' starting line up. However, he sees plenty of efforts towards goal.
His last four games have delivered 13 shots in total.
This feels like a must-win game for Nottingham Forest. Three points against Southampton will go a long way in their hopes for survival.
Morgan Gibbs-White could prove to be a strong differential pick in Gameweek 35. He is in 0.6% of FPL teams at the time of writing.
Featuring largely in Forest's attacking midfield, while also playing in attack at times, Gibbs-White has posted two goals and an assist across their last three games.
He's also seen seven shots across that period - his season average per home game stands at 2.0.
Even with Leeds making a recent managerial change, this should be a comfortable home win for Manchester City.
It's well worth tripling up on City assets for the remainder of the season given they have a double Gameweek 37. There are a number of options to consider.
One of those is John Stones, who is thriving in his new position in the team. He is in 8.0% of teams but that only makes him the fifth-most selected player in this City squad.
They have a great chance of a clean sheet on Saturday, while he also scored in recent wins over Arsenal and Leicester.
It's the usual ERLING HAALAND repeat here, but how can we not captain him? Even with Champions League involvement to come.
His Gameweek 34 delivered a base total of 16 points but many will have given him the armband. If you're ahead in leagues, the safer bet is keeping him as skipper.
On the other side, you're not getting much effect by making him captain if you're playing catch-up. It's a risky move, but now is the time to make those if you are trying to overtake others.
JACK GREALISH may be a solid City alternative given his performances since the World Cup.
Four of his last six outings have delivered at least six points, with double figure hauls coming in wins over Liverpool and Southampton.
Elsewhere, SOLLY MARCH should return to the Brighton starting line-up and could deliver based on what we have seen from the winger.
A home contest with Everton is a great chance for victory and the Seagulls attack should see plenty of opportunities to strike.
Of course, expected MOHAMED SALAH and, if available, KEVIN DE BRUYNE to be popular alternatives.
Safer options:
Alternative options: