A tricky looking Gameweek 31 was navigated well by many, with popular choices delivering the required points.

Popular strikers found the net, while defenders delivered clean sheets alongside securing points for assists. A Friday night fixture sees the gap between the two sets of games slightly shorter than usual, and the presence of the FA Cup could make it difficult for some players to make key decisions. When is the FPL Gameweek 32 deadline? The FPL Gameweek 32 deadline is Friday April 21 at 18:30 GMT, with the first game kicking off at 20:00. How do the FPL chips work? Bench Boost: This counts the points of those on your bench alongside your starting XI - this can only be used once a season

This counts the points of those on your bench alongside your starting XI - this can only be used once a season Triple Captain: The captain earns 3x the amount of points for that gameweek - this can only be used once a season

The captain earns 3x the amount of points for that gameweek - this can only be used once a season Free Hit: This allows unlimited changes for one gameweek only. A team reverts back to how it was before once this has been played - this can only be used once a season Who has the best fixtures in Gameweek 32?

It's important to keep in mind that some popular teams aren't involved due to the FA Cup. Brighton, Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City are all out of action, although keep in mind that all but Chelsea have a double Gameweek 34. Even with their faltering form of late, ARSENAL are well worth targeting as they host bottom side Southampton on Friday. The Saints look destined for the drop, clear favourites in the relegation betting, and have conceded at least two goals in four of their last five Premier League outings. Elsewhere, LIVERPOOL can follow up their six-goal showing against Leeds with another strong attacking performance against Nottingham Forest. Despite their struggles, the Reds have been a strong home team this season, scoring 36 across their 14 and creating chances equating to 37.5 xG. BOURNEMOUTH may be another one to consider when looking at recent performances. They host West Ham on Sunday. Who are the best players to bring in for Gameweek 32?

Popular options such as Erling Haaland, Kevin De Bruyne and Kaoru Mitoma aren't involved in Gameweek 32, leaving us with some dilemmas for the approach on transfers. It's well worth keeping them if you have them given future fixtures, but having ten players available will put you in a good position for the weekend. Some may be down to eight, or forced into taking a points hit in order to make necessary transfers. If you're ahead in leagues, it's not worth doing that. Keep the advantage currently there. Gabriel Jesus Position: FWD

FWD Club: Arsenal

Arsenal Opponent: Southampton (H)

Southampton (H) FPL Price: £8.2m

Ah, do you remember the start of the season? When everyone had Gabriel Jesus in their squad? His injury issues have seen his ownership rate drop drastically, although he currently finds himself in 29.9% of teams which makes him a differential of sorts heading into the final stage of the season. Jesus' return to the starting line-up has delivered a total of four goals across his last three - 26 FPL points for those who had him from Gameweek 29 onwards. He should see plenty of chances this weekend. Jesus looks a solid Haaland replacement if you're happy to make that switch for one week only. Jacob Ramsey Position: MID

MID Club: Aston Villa

Aston Villa Opponent: Brentford (A)

Brentford (A) FPL Price: £5.2m

A lot of the Aston Villa focus has been on Ollie Watkins, but Jacob Ramsey is quietly enjoying a brilliant season in midfield. His recent form has been superb, returning two goals and three assists across his last five. That's delivered 36 points for the 1.4% of players who currently own him. That run includes 13 as they beat Newcastle 3-0 last time out, while a good rate of clean sheets has also added an extra one to his tally on a consistent basis. Villa's next three after this week are Fulham (H), Manchester United (A) and Wolves (A) - there's every chance he continues his strong goal involvement. Cody Gakpo Position: MID

MID Club: Liverpool

Liverpool Opponent: Nottingham Forest (H)

Nottingham Forest (H) FPL Price: £7.6m

If you haven't got one already, now seems a good time to look at bringing in a Liverpool player. They host Nottingham Forest this week, while they also have involvement in double Gameweek 34. The fixture list between now and the end of the season isn't too bad for them either. Cody Gakpo contributed a goal and an assist in the hammering of Leeds, with five goals across 11 starts since his Anfield arrival in January. He's also averaging 0.44 xG per 95 - a decent rate which shows that he's seeing good opportunities when involved. Andreas Pereira Position: MID

MID Club: Fulham

Fulham Opponent: Leeds (H)

Leeds (H) FPL Price: £4.3m

I've mentioned Andreas Pereira on multiple occasions in the past, but this week looks a good one to have him given Fulham's fixture. This Leeds defence is horrible, conceding 11 goals in their last two games. If you have a shot on target, it's likely to go in given recent displays. Pereira has been contributing in attack and scored in the recent defeat at Bournemouth. He's averaging 0.20 xG and 0.20 xA per outing this season. Aleksandar Mitrović's suspension means that Pereira should be Fulham's penalty taker too, although he should have been anyone given the striker's mixed form from the spot. Who should I captain in Gameweek 32?