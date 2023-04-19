A tricky looking Gameweek 31 was navigated well by many, with popular choices delivering the required points.
Popular strikers found the net, while defenders delivered clean sheets alongside securing points for assists.
A Friday night fixture sees the gap between the two sets of games slightly shorter than usual, and the presence of the FA Cup could make it difficult for some players to make key decisions.
The FPL Gameweek 32 deadline is Friday April 21 at 18:30 GMT, with the first game kicking off at 20:00.
It's important to keep in mind that some popular teams aren't involved due to the FA Cup.
Brighton, Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City are all out of action, although keep in mind that all but Chelsea have a double Gameweek 34.
Even with their faltering form of late, ARSENAL are well worth targeting as they host bottom side Southampton on Friday.
The Saints look destined for the drop, clear favourites in the relegation betting, and have conceded at least two goals in four of their last five Premier League outings.
Elsewhere, LIVERPOOL can follow up their six-goal showing against Leeds with another strong attacking performance against Nottingham Forest.
Despite their struggles, the Reds have been a strong home team this season, scoring 36 across their 14 and creating chances equating to 37.5 xG.
BOURNEMOUTH may be another one to consider when looking at recent performances. They host West Ham on Sunday.
Popular options such as Erling Haaland, Kevin De Bruyne and Kaoru Mitoma aren't involved in Gameweek 32, leaving us with some dilemmas for the approach on transfers.
It's well worth keeping them if you have them given future fixtures, but having ten players available will put you in a good position for the weekend.
Some may be down to eight, or forced into taking a points hit in order to make necessary transfers. If you're ahead in leagues, it's not worth doing that. Keep the advantage currently there.
Ah, do you remember the start of the season? When everyone had Gabriel Jesus in their squad?
His injury issues have seen his ownership rate drop drastically, although he currently finds himself in 29.9% of teams which makes him a differential of sorts heading into the final stage of the season.
Jesus' return to the starting line-up has delivered a total of four goals across his last three - 26 FPL points for those who had him from Gameweek 29 onwards.
He should see plenty of chances this weekend. Jesus looks a solid Haaland replacement if you're happy to make that switch for one week only.
A lot of the Aston Villa focus has been on Ollie Watkins, but Jacob Ramsey is quietly enjoying a brilliant season in midfield.
His recent form has been superb, returning two goals and three assists across his last five. That's delivered 36 points for the 1.4% of players who currently own him.
That run includes 13 as they beat Newcastle 3-0 last time out, while a good rate of clean sheets has also added an extra one to his tally on a consistent basis.
Villa's next three after this week are Fulham (H), Manchester United (A) and Wolves (A) - there's every chance he continues his strong goal involvement.
If you haven't got one already, now seems a good time to look at bringing in a Liverpool player.
They host Nottingham Forest this week, while they also have involvement in double Gameweek 34. The fixture list between now and the end of the season isn't too bad for them either.
Cody Gakpo contributed a goal and an assist in the hammering of Leeds, with five goals across 11 starts since his Anfield arrival in January.
He's also averaging 0.44 xG per 95 - a decent rate which shows that he's seeing good opportunities when involved.
I've mentioned Andreas Pereira on multiple occasions in the past, but this week looks a good one to have him given Fulham's fixture.
This Leeds defence is horrible, conceding 11 goals in their last two games. If you have a shot on target, it's likely to go in given recent displays.
Pereira has been contributing in attack and scored in the recent defeat at Bournemouth. He's averaging 0.20 xG and 0.20 xA per outing this season.
Aleksandar Mitrović's suspension means that Pereira should be Fulham's penalty taker too, although he should have been anyone given the striker's mixed form from the spot.
Uh oh, no Haaland, so WHAT DO WE DO?
The Manchester City striker is many people's set and forget captain, I even saw this as the case when he was sidelined through injury.
City are set to hammer Sheffield United in the FA Cup semi-final, but the Premier League games still present some good captaincy options.
MOHAMED SALAH will likely be the main one for many following his performance on Monday night. There will also be a huge amount of confidence that Liverpool will brush aside Forest.
Keep in mind the Arsenal assets though with them facing Southampton. There are a number of candidates in Mikel Arteta's squad.
GABRIEL MARTINELLI, GABRIEL JESUS or BUKAYO SAKA are all solid options, while MARTIN ODEGAARD should also see some goal involvement.
Alternatives from elsewhere include CODY GAKPO for reasons mentioned above, while some may be backing OLLIE WATKINS to continue his fine form in front of goal.
Safer options:
Alternative options: