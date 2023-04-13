It was an interesting Gameweek 30 - a crash back to reality after the high scorer that came before it.

Popular selections such as Erling Haaland, Gabriel Martinelli and Marcus Rashford delivered, but injury issues have occurred which will have created problems for fantasy football players. All focus is now on Gameweek 31, with some interesting fixtures to target. When is the FPL Gameweek 31 deadline? The FPL Gameweek 31 deadline is Saturday April 15 at 11:00 GMT, with the first game kicking off at 12:30. How do the FPL chips work? Bench Boost: This counts the points of those on your bench alongside your starting XI - this can only be used once a season

Triple Captain: The captain earns 3x the amount of points for that gameweek - this can only be used once a season

Free Hit: This allows unlimited changes for one gameweek only. A team reverts back to how it was before once this has been played - this can only be used once a season Who has the best fixtures in Gameweek 31?

It comes as no surprise that we're mentioning MANCHESTER CITY here, but they have a particularly appealing contest in Gameweek 31. The champions host Leicester in Saturday's late kick-off, a side that are in serious relegation bother having put in some very concerning performances in recent weeks. The Foxes have also conceded five goals and 6.16 xG in their last three games, and even with a managerial switch, it's going to be tough for them to limit the opposition. CRYSTAL PALACE could now be an interesting one as they go to struggling Southampton. A managerial change has had the desired effect for the Eagles, who are scoring goals at a very good rate. ARSENAL will also know the importance of victory as they play after City, and they have every chance of doing so away at West Ham. Who are the best players to bring in for Gameweek 31?

Marcus Rashford's injury has created issues for many fantasy football players. The Manchester United midfielder finds himself in 48.4% of teams at the time of writing, but he is set to miss the next few games with a groin problem. It means that this is one area where many players will need to target for replacements. As such, this section will have a large focus on the midfield for the upcoming gameweek. Kevin De Bruyne Position: MID

MID Club: Manchester City

Manchester City Opponent: Leicester (H)

Leicester (H) FPL Price: £12.1m

I understand that he's an expensive investment, but Kevin De Bruyne is an asset well worth having for the run-in. The Manchester City star returned 22 points across his last two league outings, and a home contest against Leicester on Saturday presents a great opportunity for more. Keep in mind that City play in the FA Cup so aren't involved in Gameweek 32, but he could be someone to straight swap in for another who has Cup involvement. Note, a potential Rashford swap if budget allows - United are also at Wembley next weekend. Eberechi Eze Position: MID

MID Club: Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace Opponent: Southampton (A)

Southampton (A) FPL Price: £5.4m

I'm hoping this isn't a case of getting involved too late, but Eberechi Eze is well worth consideration given his and Palace's form over the past couple of weeks. They've seemingly become an attacking force following Roy Hodgson's unexpected return, scoring five past Leeds and hammering Leicester with shots before a late winner. Eze scored last time out, with an assist in the Gameweek 29 victory. That means he's returned 12 points across his last two outings. He's also played the full 90 minutes in both games, and he should see opportunities against this poor Southampton side. Mathias Jensen Position: MID

MID Club: Brentford

Brentford Opponent: Wolves (A)

Wolves (A) FPL Price: £4.8m

A bargain Brentford asset with a low ownership percentage, Mathias Jensen has delivered points and could well have had more based on certain performances. The midfielder has delivered 115 points for the small number of players who own him, with ten coming against Leicester and five against Brighton in recent weeks. He finished the game against Newcastle with an expected assists (xA) figure of 0.78 too, so he perhaps should have gone beyond the basic two points in that fixture. Even with it being away, they won't mind a trip to struggling Wolves. They are also playing in Gameweek 32 with a home game against Aston Villa. Who should I captain in Gameweek 31?