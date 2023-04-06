Gameweek 29 delivered as expected, with plenty of points on offer as a number of teams played more than once.

The average stands at 80, meaning that plenty of people will have seen their 11 (or 15 using bench boost) reach triple figures. The major storylines involved Erling Haaland's absence alongside William Saliba's long-term injury, while Luke Shaw will now be monitored after going off injured in midweek. Focus quickly switches to Gameweek 30, with time running out to recover any lost positions in mini-leagues. When is the FPL Gameweek 30 deadline? The FPL Gameweek 30 deadline is Saturday April 8 at 11:00 GMT, with the first game kicking off at 12:30. How do the FPL chips work? Bench Boost: This counts the points of those on your bench alongside your starting XI - this can only be used once a season

Triple Captain: The captain earns 3x the amount of points for that gameweek - this can only be used once a season

Free Hit: This allows unlimited changes for one gameweek only. A team reverts back to how it was before once this has been played - this can only be used once a season

A few teams are given very winnable home contests in Gameweek 30. One of those is ASTON VILLA, who are now well in the mix for European football next season. They host Nottingham Forest on Saturday. Unai Emery's side are just two points off 6th in the Premier League table, and they take on a Forest side who possess the worst away record in England's top-flight (six points from a possible 42). Elsewhere, LEEDS could be worth targeting considering their showings under Javi Gracia. They've returned 10 points from a possible 18 since the managerial switch with wins over Forest, Southampton and Wolves in that period. That puts them in a great position as they welcome Crystal Palace on Sunday, another of the many sides involved in the relegation picture. As you'd expect, MANCHESTER CITY will be popular as they travel to Southampton, while some may look at FULHAM in their home contest against West Ham. Who are the best players to bring in for Gameweek 30?

We're back to relative normality with every team playing just the once in Gameweek 30. That makes picks slightly easier as we can target individual contests, rather than having to consider two when bringing in players. A few players are involved in good home games, but even those on the road have a great chance of returning points. Jack Harrison Position: MID

MID Club: Leeds

Leeds Opponent: Crystal Palace (H)

Crystal Palace (H) FPL Price: £5.7m

Jack Harrison was a player who divided opinion at Leeds, but his recent form has been a huge benefit to those who own him on fantasy football. The winger has netted three goals across his last four outings, with an assist also coming in the Gameweek 27 draw with Brighton. Under Javi Gracia, Harrison has scored three and contributed a further two. That's come from 11 shots and 2.18 xG, while the assists are from 0.36 xA. Harrison's performances have also delivered six bonus points in the six games with Gracia in charge. He has every chance of continuing his great form as they welcome Palace. Jack Grealish Position: MID

MID Club: Manchester City

Manchester City Opponent: Southampton (A)

Southampton (A) FPL Price: £6.8m Jack Grealish has been in terrific form following the World Cup break. Prior to the tournament in Qatar, he had one goal in eight but since the restart he's returned eight goal involvements in 14 - including a strike in the recent win over Liverpool. Foden's absence further enhances his chances of playing but he feels undroppable on current form, even if Pep Guardiola's roulette-type rotation is always present at Manchester City. This week takes them to bottom club Southampton, a game they should win, even if there was defeat in their Carabao Cup trip a couple of months ago. Ollie Watkins Position: FWD

FWD Club: Aston Villa

Aston Villa Opponent: Nottingham Forest (H)

Nottingham Forest (H) FPL Price: £7.5m

This felt like a pick that didn't need including because of an expected huge ownership rate, but Ollie Watkins is only in 16.6% of teams at the time of writing. That figure is remarkable when we consider both his and Villa's recent form. He's arguably the most in-form player in the entire Premier League. Watkins has scored eight goals and contributed a further two assists in his last ten league outings - a huge return of 72 points across that period. For comparison, Erling Haaland has returned 59 points across his last ten. Not only is the Villa forward well worth including, he is captain material in a game they should win. Andreas Pereira Position: MID

MID Club: Fulham

Fulham Opponent: West Ham (H)

West Ham (H) FPL Price: £4.3m

Andreas Pereira was a popular option at the beginning of the season, but players have been selling with his ownership rate now standing at 12.8%. That's a decent amount still but a lot of people may be viewing him as a bench option. This should change with news of Aleksandar Mitrovic's lengthy ban. Pereira scored in the defeat at Bournemouth, but he should be their penalty taker in the absence of Mitrovic. That said, he should probably have spot kick duties anyway given the forward's mixed form in these situations. That means you're getting an attacking midfielder who takes penalties for a bargain price, while their next three games are against sides in the relegation picture. Who should I captain in Gameweek 30?