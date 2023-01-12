It's yet another quick turnaround between gameweeks with less than 24 hours separating the end of 19 and the beginning of 20.

The good news is that it's another partial double gameweek, meaning that some of the big hitters will be playing twice - more on that when we discuss fixtures. Targeting those featuring more than once is the best way to maximise points return, while also not sacrificing those with beneficial single contests. Gameweek 20 has all the potential to be a high-scoring one, so how do you approach it?

There are two additional fixtures that make this a double gameweek. They are: Crystal Palace v Manchester United

Manchester City v Tottenham So while you are getting two-for-one in terms of games, none of the four teams involved have it easy. Palace travel to Chelsea before a meeting with Erik ten Hag's men, while Tottenham have the North London derby against Arsenal on Sunday followed by a trip to Manchester City. United also face City, but the two Manchester clubs provide the most appeal when we consider those involved in the double gameweek. Elsewhere, WOLVES could be a good single gameweek team to target as they host a struggling West Ham. Things look better since Julen Lopetegui's arrival as head coach, and they can capitalise on the Hammers' poor season so far. BRENTFORD have a favourable fixture in front of the Sky Sports cameras with a home contest against Bournemouth. The 32.1 xG on their tally in the fifth-highest in the Premier League, while only Fulham (34.9) and Everton (33.9) have a higher xGA than Bournemouth (33.0). Who are the best players to bring in for Gameweek 20?

As discussed already, the main appeal comes in taking those playing twice across Gameweek 20. We saw it back fire slightly with those (like me) who captained Aleksandar Mitrović in Gameweek 19. He scored in Fulham's first game but a yellow card delivered a suspension for the second game against Chelsea. We can't completely disregard those only involved once though if fixtures are favourable. With Gameweek 20 in focus, who are the players to consider? Ilkay Gundogan Position: MID

MID Club: Manchester City

Manchester City Opponent: Manchester United (A), Tottenham (H)

Manchester United (A), Tottenham (H) FPL Price: £7.3m

Ahhh, remember the Ilkay Gundogan of 2020/21? A huge total of 13 goals leading to 157 points. They were truly happier times. He's only netted twice so far, with 51 points on his tally, but I'm willing to gamble on him as a solid differential option involved in the double gameweek. The midfielder's last three starts in the Premier League have returned eight shots for 1.16 xG - strong attacking numbers that could have led to a couple of goals. Gundogan had 0.18 xG in the 6-3 win over United earlier in the season, and it wouldn't be a surprise to see him find the net in what could be a high-scoring contest. John Stones Position: DEF

DEF Club: Manchester City

Manchester City Opponent: Manchester United (A), Tottenham (H)

Manchester United (A), Tottenham (H) FPL Price: £5.4m

A huge question for many going into Gameweek 20 regards Joao Cancelo and what to do with the Manchester City defender. He doesn't seem to be a guaranteed starter at the moment and his points return in recent games has been minimal. However, can we afford to get rid with this double gameweek? Given injuries, John Stones feels like the safer pick for starting both of City's upcoming games. He's started in their last six Premier League games - returning a total of 23 points. It's not the highest amount of points gained but Stones is a cheaper option who doesn't feel as vulnerable to rotation as Cancelo is currently. Marcus Rashford Position: MID

MID Club: Manchester United

Manchester United Opponent: Manchester City (H), Crystal Palace (A)

Manchester City (H), Crystal Palace (A) FPL Price: £7.0m

I'm slightly surprised to see that Rashford's ownership sits at 39.6%. Given his price and position, he should be in more than half of teams. He's in ridiculously good form currently, returning 27 points across his last three games with seven goals coming across his last six in all competitions. Yes, United take on City but the champions' defence has looked shaky in recent weeks. This game takes place at Old Trafford, we can expect the hosts to have opportunities to strike. Rashford has demonstrated that he can make the most of them, and a trip to Palace afterwards means we can expect a goal to come at some stage across the gameweek. Hugo Bueno Position: DEF

DEF Club: Wolves

Wolves Opponent: West Ham (H)

West Ham (H) FPL Price: £3.9m

His ownership rate of 5.9% shows that people are starting to notice, but it's a low enough percentage to make Hugo Bueno a differential option. He's become Wolves' starting left-back - even before Lopetegui arrived at the club - and the fact he isn't playing the full 90 minutes means that you could get clean sheet points earlier as the changes are coming after the hour mark. A huge appeal here is his incredibly low price, with £3.9m freeing up budget to use elsewhere while also providing an impact that those priced in the same range won't come close to. Gameweek 20 sees Wolves host West Ham, and they will know the importance of victory given the current Premier League table. Who should I captain in Gameweek 20?

Oh, how arrogant I was when Mitrović scored as my captain in Gameweek 19. That was made even sweeter by Erling Haaland returning two points in City's contest. Brilliant, and there's chance for more, a genius move that will surely put me above my rivals here. I was only half paying attention to Fulham's game at Leicester, and hadn't actually realised who had been shown cards by the referee. Mitrovic suspended, and the gamble hadn't fully reached the potential I was hoping for before a ball was kicked. My reaction was the same as that of Jurgen Klopp when Trent Alexander-Arnold wasn't given that goal against Burnley a few years ago - only finding out the news after the game: