FA in talks with UEFA over moving Champions League final to UK

The Football Association is in talks with UEFA over moving the all-English Champions League final to the UK, according to transport secretary Grant Shapps.

Shapps said the British Government was “very open to hosting the final” between Manchester City and Chelsea, which is due to be played in Istanbul.

However, Istanbul’s hosting of the match has been thrown into doubt after Turkey was placed on the Government’s coronavirus ‘red list’.

UK citizens returning from ‘red list’ countries are required to quarantine at a Government-approved hotel for 10 days.

The Government announced Turkey had been added to the list of high-risk countries at a briefing on Friday evening.

City and Chelsea booked their places in the final on May 29 after overcoming Paris St Germain and Real Madrid respectively earlier this week.

Immediately talk turned to England hosting the final, with Turkey in a lockdown.