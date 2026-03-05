FA Cup tips: Wrexham vs Chelsea tips, predictions, best bets and preview

Football betting tips: FA Cup 2pts Both teams to score and Over 2.5 goals at evens (Coral, Ladbrokes) 2pts Liam Delap to commit 2+ fouls at 5/4 (Coral, Ladbrokes) - min price 8/11 1pt Romeo Lavia to be carded at 4/1 (Sky Bet) - min price 3/1 *All bets settled in 90 mins Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Kick-off: Saturday, 17:45 GMT TV: BBC One, TNT Sports 2 Live odds, form and stats

Hollywood will be watching on Saturday as Wrexham host Chelsea in the FA Cup, with the Championship side looking for yet another Premier League scalp in this competition. They have already eliminated Nottingham Forest in the third round, and are in excellent form as they welcome a Chelsea team who have selection issues and a looming Champions League first leg at Paris Saint-Germain. We could get a big upset here and the 7/2 about the hosts qualifying did appeal. The Dragons have won 10 and lost just two of their last 15 in all competitions, so will be a test for their illustrious opponents. Goals should be the order of the day though, making BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE AND OVER 2.5 GOALS our first selection at even money. Across their last 10 home games, Wrexham's matches have averaged 4.0 goals, while Chelsea's games have averaged 3.54 since Liam Rosenior took charge. This bet would have won in seven of those 10 Wrexham home games and nine of Rosenior's 14 as Blues boss. Wrexham will play a strong team here, with manager Phil Parkinson a lover of the cup competitions, while Chelsea should rotate a few key starters, with both only enhancing the chances of this bet.