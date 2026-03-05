FA Cup tips: Wrexham vs Chelsea tips, predictions, best bets and preview

Football betting tips: FA Cup
2pts Both teams to score and Over 2.5 goals at evens (Coral, Ladbrokes)
2pts Liam Delap to commit 2+ fouls at 5/4 (Coral, Ladbrokes) - min price 8/11
1pt Romeo Lavia to be carded at 4/1 (Sky Bet) - min price 3/1
*All bets settled in 90 mins
Kick-off: Saturday, 17:45 GMT
TV: BBC One, TNT Sports 2
Live odds, form and stats
Hollywood will be watching on Saturday as Wrexham host Chelsea in the FA Cup, with the Championship side looking for yet another Premier League scalp in this competition.
They have already eliminated Nottingham Forest in the third round, and are in excellent form as they welcome a Chelsea team who have selection issues and a looming Champions League first leg at Paris Saint-Germain.
We could get a big upset here and the 7/2 about the hosts qualifying did appeal. The Dragons have won 10 and lost just two of their last 15 in all competitions, so will be a test for their illustrious opponents.
Goals should be the order of the day though, making BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE AND OVER 2.5 GOALS our first selection at even money. Across their last 10 home games, Wrexham's matches have averaged 4.0 goals, while Chelsea's games have averaged 3.54 since Liam Rosenior took charge.
This bet would have won in seven of those 10 Wrexham home games and nine of Rosenior's 14 as Blues boss. Wrexham will play a strong team here, with manager Phil Parkinson a lover of the cup competitions, while Chelsea should rotate a few key starters, with both only enhancing the chances of this bet.
One of the changes that Rosenior is likely to make is giving Joao Pedro a well deserved rest, which means a start for LIAM DELAP, and the 5/4 about him TO COMMIT 2+ FOULS looks generous.
The former Ipswich striker is a fouling machine, committing 2.29 per 90 across all competitions this season. This bet has landed in six of his last seven starts across various competitions, failing only against Cypriot minnows Pafos, with Delap even getting two fouls away against Championship Hull in the last round.
Peter Bankes is the man with the whistle for this one and he isn't shy with his cards. The last game he oversaw was Newcastle's contest with Manchester United on Wednesday which delivered six yellows and a red, while he oversaw three FA Cup games last season and flashed 12 cards in total.
So, we'll throw a dart at ROMEO LAVIA TO BE CARDED at 4/1 in the hope he gets a start as he continues his slow reintegration following injury. He's made 15-minute sub appearances in both of Chelsea's last two league games, so could be given a start with Moises Caicedo also in need of a rest.
Lavia was carded four times in limited minutes last season at an average of 0.45 per 90, while the 2022/23 season with Southampton saw him pick up nine cards at an average of 0.36 per 90. Both figures make the price available here value.
He'll be tested at the base of Chelsea's midfield, with Wrexham playing two number 10's floating around him. There's a very good chance he does something rash or makes two or three fouls which could result in a card.
Odds correct at 17:10 GMT (6/3/26)
