FA Cup tips: Plymouth vs Liverpool best bets, preview and BuildABet

It would be more than fair to say that Liverpool's debut campaign under Arne Slot's guidance has been a success...so far. It may well be trophy-less given the nature of the calendar - that could change in just a few weeks' time - but the rate in which they've managed to continue from the Jurgen Klopp era is a significant achievement. With their spot in the Carabao Cup final confirmed following Thursday's success over Tottenham, they can expect a place in the fifth round of the FA Cup too. In Plymouth, they face a side bottom of the Sky Bet Championship table but one which contains some hope given recent results. Just four points now separates them and safety. A cup contest at home against a big-hitter gives them some much-needed relief from the stressful league campaign. Tough opponent yes, but also one in which they can enjoy facing a team filled with such quality.

Team news

Arne Slot and Darwin Nunez

Plymouth's back-to-back good results and the significance of the opponent should see Miron Muslic opt for an XI similar to that from last time out. Liverpool will opt for a rotated XI here as they look to rest those who featured in Thursday's success over Tottenham while also having one eye on the previously mentioned Merseyside derby. Youngsters such as Tyler Morton and Jarrell Quansah featured from the off in the third round but an injury to the former sees him sidelined for the next week or so. They may be strong up top though with Jayden Danns' loan to Sunderland potentially seeing Darwin Nunez in from the off again.

Predicted line-ups Plymouth XI: Hazard; Talovierov, Katic, Pleguezuelo; Sorinola, Randell, Houghton, Puchacz; Hardle, Wright; Bundu. Liverpool XI: Kelleher; Bradley, Quansah, Endo, Tsimikas; McConnell, Szoboszlai; Chiesa, Elliott, Diaz; Nunez.