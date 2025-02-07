FA Cup tips: Plymouth vs Liverpool best bets, preview and BuildABet

Football betting tips: FA Cup
1pt Plymouth 4+ corners at 13/5 (Betfair, Paddy Power)
1pt Plymouth 6+ corners at 12/1 (Betfair, Paddy Power)
All in 90 minutes
BuildABet @ 21/1
- Plymouth 5+ corners
- Plymouth 4+ shots on target
- Plymouth 13+ fouls committed
All in 90 minutes
Kick-off: 15:00 GMT, Sunday
TV: ITV1
Home 16/1 | Draw 7/1 | Away 1/8
It would be more than fair to say that Liverpool's debut campaign under Arne Slot's guidance has been a success...so far.
It may well be trophy-less given the nature of the calendar - that could change in just a few weeks' time - but the rate in which they've managed to continue from the Jurgen Klopp era is a significant achievement.
With their spot in the Carabao Cup final confirmed following Thursday's success over Tottenham, they can expect a place in the fifth round of the FA Cup too.
In Plymouth, they face a side bottom of the Sky Bet Championship table but one which contains some hope given recent results. Just four points now separates them and safety.
A cup contest at home against a big-hitter gives them some much-needed relief from the stressful league campaign.
Tough opponent yes, but also one in which they can enjoy facing a team filled with such quality.
What are the best bets?
The likely Liverpool rotation gives Plymouth a far better chance of being competitive.
They will also hold some confidence anyway following their own recent results. A 2-2 draw away at Sunderland was followed with a 2-1 success over West Brom.
I do not have the confidence to side with them in the match market. Instead, CORNERS are my preferred route.
Specifically, the 13/5 on PLYMOUTH 4+ CORNERS and the 12/1 on PLYMOUTH 6+ CORNERS.
It's down to that Liverpool rotation and the Reds likely opting for a young side. The contest with Everton at Goodison Park just days later will take priority.
A similar looking side fielded by Slot conceded six corners to League Two strugglers Accrington at Anfield in the third round and the fact it's this competition gives me hope despite Plymouth's low corner tally in recent weeks.
There is nowhere near the same level of pressure on this game as there is on their quest for survival in the Championship. There's also the likely game state of them being behind and chasing with nothing to lose.
Team news
Plymouth's back-to-back good results and the significance of the opponent should see Miron Muslic opt for an XI similar to that from last time out.
Liverpool will opt for a rotated XI here as they look to rest those who featured in Thursday's success over Tottenham while also having one eye on the previously mentioned Merseyside derby.
Youngsters such as Tyler Morton and Jarrell Quansah featured from the off in the third round but an injury to the former sees him sidelined for the next week or so.
They may be strong up top though with Jayden Danns' loan to Sunderland potentially seeing Darwin Nunez in from the off again.
Predicted line-ups
Plymouth XI: Hazard; Talovierov, Katic, Pleguezuelo; Sorinola, Randell, Houghton, Puchacz; Hardle, Wright; Bundu.
Liverpool XI: Kelleher; Bradley, Quansah, Endo, Tsimikas; McConnell, Szoboszlai; Chiesa, Elliott, Diaz; Nunez.
Odds correct at 1555 GMT (07/02/25)
