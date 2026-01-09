Manchester United have won just one of their last five home games, and that run has seen them fail to beat 10-man Everton, a sorry West Ham and bottom of the table Wolves, not to mention a Bournemouth team who hadn't won in seven heading to Old Trafford.

BRIGHTON take the FA Cup seriously, and can be backed win-or-draw in the DOUBLE CHANCE market at a solid price. The Seagulls have lost four times in their last 13 in all competitions, with those defeats coming against Arsenal (twice at the Emirates), a red-hot Aston Villa and against Liverpool at Anfield.

OVER 2.5 GOALS seems likely here given both sides' attacking firepower but vulnerable defences, with proof of the latter found in the fact United have kept only two clean sheets across 23 games in all competitions and Brighton seven in 24.

Brighton's DIEGO GOMEZ is averaging 1.03 SHOTS ON TARGET per 90 this season and can test United's stopper here, while the same can be said of BRUNO FERNANDES, who is once again playing as a number 10 rather than a central midfielder.

The Seagulls' deeper midfielder YASIN AYARI has been going shot-mad this season, averaging 2.19 per 90 and hitting 2+ TOTAL SHOTS in 12 of 18 starts in all competitions.