FA Cup tips: Doncaster vs Crystal Palace best bets, preview and BuildABet

Football betting tips: FA Cup
1pt Doncaster 5+ corners at 7/2 (Betfair)
All in 90 minutes
BuildABet @ 14/1
- Doncaster 5+ corners
- Doncaster 13+ fouls committed
- Doncaster 4+ shots on target
All in 90 minutes
Kick-off: 20:00 GMT, Sunday
TV: BBC iPlayer
Home 10/1 | Draw 5/1 | Away 2/9
I'm not entirely sure how you'd describe a 'typical fourth round tie' but Doncaster vs Crystal Palace feels like a typical fourth round tie.
A team from League Two going well facing a mid-table Premier League side with little to play for apart from an FA Cup run in the final months of the season.
Doncaster sit second in England's fourth tier - trailing leaders Walsall by seven points albeit they've played two games more. Hull were dispatched on penalties in the last round to reach this point.
Crystal Palace, meanwhile, are just sort of...there in the Premier League. You know, they won't threaten the European places but they won't go down either.
They're just hanging around, getting through the weeks before finishing on an uneventful 46 points. Perhaps, just perhaps, the full focus is now on a potential Wembley appearance.
And while their opponents may be picking up results in their own league, ultimately it's the visitors who should have too much quality on the night.
What are the best bets?
In terms of upsets across the entire weekend, this is a game you'd look towards.
Doncaster are going very well in League Two and this takes place in front of their own supporters. Serious Cupset™️ potential.
But the issue is, Palace's line-up from the third round win over Stockport suggests it's a trophy they may well be targeting this season, particularly with relegation from the Premier League not a concern.
Given that Rovers are outsiders in the match, I'll side with DONCASTER 5+ CORNERS at a price of 7/2.
This bet has the nice blend of a team's style and the likely game state for it.
Doncaster have attempted the most crosses out of any side in League Two - they're fifth across the three EFL divisions - and that seems them sitting eighth out of the 72 for corners taken.
With Palace the favourites, there could be a point in the game where Doncaster are chasing a way back in.
That will inevitably see them create more attacks, attempt more crosses and take more corners.
At the prices, the required total is considered 'average' enough to provide appeal.
Team news
Doncaster are likely to go as strong as possible, particularly after a surprise 5-2 thrashing to Chesterfield on Thursday night.
Rotation is expected for the visitors though with a line-up which resembles the third round victory over Stockport.
January addition Ben Chilwell is expected to be involved though and this game presents a great opportunity to gain some much-needed minutes.
Predicted line-ups
Doncaster XI: Sharman-Lowe; Sterry, Olowu, McGrath, Maxwell; Bailey, Crew; Molyneux, Kelly, Street; Ironside.
Crystal Palace XI: Turner; Clyne, Lacroix, Guehi; Munoz, Lerma, Wharton, Chilwell; Kamada, Esse; Nketiah.
Odds correct at 1640 GMT (07/02/25)
