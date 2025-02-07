FA Cup tips: Doncaster vs Crystal Palace best bets, preview and BuildABet

I'm not entirely sure how you'd describe a 'typical fourth round tie' but Doncaster vs Crystal Palace feels like a typical fourth round tie.

A team from League Two going well facing a mid-table Premier League side with little to play for apart from an FA Cup run in the final months of the season.

Doncaster sit second in England's fourth tier - trailing leaders Walsall by seven points albeit they've played two games more. Hull were dispatched on penalties in the last round to reach this point.

Crystal Palace, meanwhile, are just sort of...there in the Premier League. You know, they won't threaten the European places but they won't go down either.

They're just hanging around, getting through the weeks before finishing on an uneventful 46 points. Perhaps, just perhaps, the full focus is now on a potential Wembley appearance.

And while their opponents may be picking up results in their own league, ultimately it's the visitors who should have too much quality on the night.