FA Cup tips: Bournemouth vs Manchester City best bets, preview and BuildABet

The FA Cup quarter final weekend comes to an end at the Vitality Stadium on Sunday, where Bournemouth are looking to reach the semi-finals of the competition for the first time in their history, and Manchester City bid to avoid a trophy-less season. Andoni Iraola's side have beaten City at home already this season, and will be full of confidence they can manage it again, even if their recent form has dipped. The Cherries are winless in five matches, losing three times including twice at home. Pep Guardiola's side are under serious pressure, with this season threatening to turn into a disaster. It is a realistic possibility that City end the season trophy-less and without Champions League football - or perhaps without any European football at all. They have struggled immensely away from home since October, losing 11 of 17 road games across all competitions, winning just four times against Ipswich, Leicester, Leyton Orient and Tottenham.

What are the best bets? I definitely lean to a pro-Bournemouth selection here given City's struggles away from home, but the market is agreeing with me, and the hosts are shortening despite two key absences in their defence. Having been 16/5 to win the game earlier in the week, they are a general 9/5 shot now so the home win boat has sailed, as has the draw no bet (into 11/10 from 7/5). Instead, we'll turn our attentions to the prop markets.

Bournemouth striker EVANILSON continues to be a handful for opposition defenders, and his price TO WIN 2+ FOULS appeals. CLICK HERE to back Evanilson to win 2+ fouls with Sky Bet The Brazilian draws an average of 2.20 per 90, with this bet landing in 12 of his 19 starts this season. He is illusive and will put serious pressure on young Uzbekistan defender Abdukodir Khusanov who continues to look shaky, and he nearly made the staking plan to be carded at 6/1, but I'll just stick to Evanilson drawing fouls on the afternoon. Stuart Attwell is the man in charge of this clash, and he's averaged 4.1 cards per game this season. Interestingly, he's reffed Bournemouth three times this season and dished a combined 16 cards (5.33 per game), which is more than likely to do with the Cherries' front foot, high-pressing, high-octane style of football. One of the key players in the way in which Andoni Iraola wants to play is RYAN CHRISTIE, and his price TO BE CARDED of 23/5 (Unibet) and 4/1 (Betfair, Paddy Power) should be snapped up. He's as short as 23/10 in places. CLICK HERE to back Ryan Christie to be carded with Sky Bet He's gone quiet with cards of late, but that's likely to do with the fact he's on nine and wouldn't want to receive a two game ban over the last month or so with the Cherries short on numbers, but all bets are off here in what is their biggest game of the season.

The Scotland international averages 1.83 fouls per 90, and will be in the thick of the pressing battle, and at the prices looks value. He was also booked in this fixture when the pair met in the league. Keep an eye out on team news and possibly for an in-play bet, as if Lewis Cook is at right back and up against Jeremy Doku, the Bournemouth man could be a cracking bet for a card too.

Team news Bournemouth have defensive issues ahead of this quarter-final, with centre-back Marcos Senesi doubtful with an injury and both Dean Huijsen and left back Milos Kerkez suspended. Andoni Iraola will have to field a makeshift backline, with Lewis Cook likely to start at right back and Adam Smith at left back, while James Hill may have to fill in at centre-back.

The Cherries are also without Luis Sinisterra, Julian Araujo and Enes Unal. Stefan Ortega is Pep Guardiola's cup goalkeeper and should start between the sticks. Savinho should be available after flying back from South America, and he will be vying for a spot with Jeremy Doku out wide. Nico Gonzalez should start in midfield, but it remains to be seen whether Guardiola opts for Bernardo Silva and Ilkay Gundogan to play alongside him. City continue to be without defenders Nathan Ake, Manuel Akanji and John Stones, while Rodri remains out for the season.