FA Cup third round Sunday review: Newcastle survive Bromley scare; Kalvin Phillips scores in Ipswich win

Sunday's FA Cup third round scores Hull 1-2 Doncaster (4-5 pens)

Tamworth 0-3 Tottenham (AET)

Arsenal 1-1 Manchester United (3-5 pens)

Crystal Palace 1-0 Stockport

Ipswich 3-0 Bristol Rovers

Newcastle 3-1 Bromley

Southampton 3-0 Swansea

Newcastle 3-1 Bromley Anthony Gordon and Bruno Guimaraes came off the bench to ease Newcastle into the FA Cup fourth round after Eddie Howe was forced to turn to his big guns to see off League Two Bromley. Head coach Howe made nine changes to the side which beat Arsenal 2-0 in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg in midweek as he attempted to rest key men, but saw his understudies fail to impress in a first half during which Cameron Congreve fired the visitors into an eighth-minute lead in front of a crowd of 52,088 at St James’ Park.

Lewis Miley levelled before half-time, but such was Howe’s displeasure that he sent on Gordon and Guimaraes after the restart and saw the England international convert a 49th-minute penalty before 21-year-old striker Will Osula wrapped up a 3-1 win and an eighth on the trot for the first time since 2016 with his first goal for the club.

Manchester United progressed to the fourth round of the FA Cup with a 5-3 penalty shootout victory over Arsenal following a 1-1 draw. Joshua Zirkzee struck the final decisive penalty with United's players all scoring their spot kicks after sending Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya the wrong way on each occasion. Bruno Fernandes had fired the visitors ahead shortly after the break but their lead lasted for only ten minutes when Gabriel Magalhães struck the equaliser.

United had to play over an hour with ten men following Diogo Dalot's second yellow card dismissal just prior to the Arsenal goal. Martin Odegaard had the chance to potentially win it but his spot kick was saved by United's keeper Altay Bayindir low to his left in the 72nd minute, although there wasn't to be a repeat in the shootout as he fired into for the opposite side of the net. Extra-time delivered little in terms of clear-cut chances at either end, although Arsenal looked the most likely to strike, meaning a penalty shootout was required. Kai Havertz was the only Arsenal player denied by Bayindir, who also went the same way on Declan Rice's effort. READ THE FULL REPORT HERE

Tamworth 0-3 Tottenham Tottenham needed extra-time but eventually found a way through in a 3-0 victory over National League side Tamworth. The hosts managed to keep their Premier League opponents out for 100 minutes but an unfortunate Nathan Tshikuna own goal and a strike from Dejan Kulusevski booked a spot in the FA Cup fourth round for Ange Postecoglou's side.

Brennan Johnson, who was involved from the start, added a third with the game all-but-won anyway in the final few minutes. Tottenham opted for a strong line-up but the additional time period saw the introduction of both Kulusevski and Son Heung-min having already brought on Dominic Solanke in the second-half. READ THE FULL REPORT HERE

Southampton 3-0 Swansea Kamaldeen Sulemana ended a 37-game goal drought and Tyler Dibling scored twice as Southampton registered a first win under manager Ivan Juric by beating Swansea 3-0 in the FA Cup third round. Club-record signing Sulemana, who cost a reported £22million from French club Rennes two years ago, found the net for the first time since May 2023 by lobbing the Premier League’s bottom side ahead at St Mary’s.

Sulemana with the sauce to go with the chip 🍟@SouthamptonFC #EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/zUlCmUZ5Hy — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) January 12, 2025

Teenager Dibling benefited from a Sulemana assist to claim Saints’ second before adding another in the second period to finish off opposition sitting mid-table in the Sky Bet Championship. A comfortable victory for the 1976 FA Cup winners, who are 10 points adrift of safety in the top flight, was only a fourth in 25 outings this term and ended an 11-match winless run stretching back to November 2. Southampton will host Championship promotion hopefuls Burnley in round four early next month.

Crystal Palace 1-0 Stockport Eberechi Eze’s early effort made the difference as Crystal Palace beat League One Stockport 1-0 in their third-round FA Cup clash at Selhurst Park. Oliver Glasner made five changes to the Palace side that drew with Chelsea on January 4th, but still fielded a strong starting 11, including the England international.

Back in the cup. Back on the scoresheet.@EbereEze10 back doing what he does best in the #EmiratesFACup! 💥@CPFC pic.twitter.com/0YiKafyA0j — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) January 12, 2025

Eze fired Palace in front in the fourth minute and the hosts dominated possession, though both sides had their chances to make a difference to the scoreline. The visitors remained in it and indeed manufactured more shots on target than their Premier League opponents, who held on to secure a victory perhaps less comfortable than they would have envisioned.

HAMMERED home by Kalvin Phillips 🔨



The @IpswichTown midfielder makes it look easy from range 😮‍💨#EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/YW0bMzbtys — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) January 12, 2025

The defensive midfielder showed signs of his best as his curled finish put Kieran McKenna’s men on track to overcome their Sky Bet League One visitors with further goals coming courtesy of Jack Clarke and Jack Taylor before half-time. Town eased off after the break but missed the chance for a fourth when Ali Al-Hamadi scuffed a penalty wide of the post after a handball in the area.

League Two Doncaster caused a third-round Emirates FA Cup upset with a penalty shootout victory at Hull after the game finished 1-1 following extra-time. Harry Clifton scored the winning spot-kick after Mason Burstow and Alfie Jones missed for the Championship side.

Ice in the veins 🥶



Harry Clifton keeps his cool to send @drfc_official into the #EmiratesFACup fourth round! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/gDrNjrJvPD — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) January 12, 2025

Luke Molyneux had given Doncaster the lead after 51 minutes but Hull equalised in the 80th minute when Gustavo Puerto followed up Burstow’s low hit that struck the base of the left post. Joe Ironside missed Rovers’ first penalty of the shootout, but Grant McCann’s side kept their nerve to claim a significant scalp.