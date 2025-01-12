United progressed after beating Arsenal on penalties in Sunday's main event, while the Foxes comfortably dispatched of Championship outfit QPR 6-2 on Saturday.

It means Van Nistelrooy is heading back to face the club he was the interim manager of across a four-game period in October and November - with one of those being a 3-0 win over his current club.

That is one of four all-Premier League ties as Brighton host Chelsea, while Everton welcome Bournemouth and Aston Villa take on Tottenham.

Other eye-catching contests see Liverpool travel to the Championship's bottom club in Plymouth - who caused an upset by dumping out Brentford - while Manchester City await the winner of Tuesday's rearranged clash between Leyton Orient and Derby.