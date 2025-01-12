Ruud van Nistelrooy is set to make a swift return to Old Trafford after his Leicester side were drawn away to Manchester United in the FA Cup fourth round.
United progressed after beating Arsenal on penalties in Sunday's main event, while the Foxes comfortably dispatched of Championship outfit QPR 6-2 on Saturday.
It means Van Nistelrooy is heading back to face the club he was the interim manager of across a four-game period in October and November - with one of those being a 3-0 win over his current club.
That is one of four all-Premier League ties as Brighton host Chelsea, while Everton welcome Bournemouth and Aston Villa take on Tottenham.
Other eye-catching contests see Liverpool travel to the Championship's bottom club in Plymouth - who caused an upset by dumping out Brentford - while Manchester City await the winner of Tuesday's rearranged clash between Leyton Orient and Derby.
FA Cup fourth round draw
- Manchester United vs Leicester
- Leeds vs Millwall or Dagenham & Redbridge
- Brighton vs Chelsea
- Preston or Charlton vs Wycombe
- Exeter vs Nottingham Forest
- Coventry vs Ipswich
- Blackburn vs Wolves
- Mansfield or Wigan vs Fulham
- Birmingham vs Newcastle
- Plymouth vs Liverpool
- Everton vs Bournemouth
- Aston Villa vs Tottenham
- Southampton vs Burnley
- Leyton Orient or Derby vs Manchester City
- Doncaster vs Crystal Palace
- Stoke vs Cardiff
Birmingham's meeting with Newcastle is likely to catch the attention of the television broadcasters with the home side going well in England's third tier.
Championship leaders Leeds have another home tie as they will face the winner of Millwall or Dagenham & Redbridge, who are in action on Monday.
Ties will be played between 7-10 February.
