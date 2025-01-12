Sporting Life
Tottenham celebrate a goal against Tamworth

Tamworth 0-3 Tottenham: Spurs need extra-time to win FA Cup tie

By Sporting Life
Football
Sun January 12, 2025 · 26 min ago

Tottenham needed extra-time but eventually found a way through in a 3-0 victory over National League side Tamworth.

The hosts managed to keep their Premier League opponents out for 100 minutes but an unfortunate Nathan Tshikuna own goal and a strike from Dejan Kulusevski booked a spot in the FA Cup fourth round for Ange Postecoglou's side.

Brennan Johnson, who was involved from the start, added a third with the game all-but-won anyway in the final few minutes.

Tottenham opted for a strong line-up but the additional time period saw the introduction of both Kulusevski and Son Heung-min having already brought on Dominic Solanke in the second-half.

More to follow...

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

