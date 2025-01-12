Tamworth 0-3 Tottenham: Spurs need extra-time to win FA Cup tie

Tottenham needed extra-time but eventually found a way through in a 3-0 victory over National League side Tamworth.
The hosts managed to keep their Premier League opponents out for 100 minutes but an unfortunate Nathan Tshikuna own goal and a strike from Dejan Kulusevski booked a spot in the FA Cup fourth round for Ange Postecoglou's side.
Brennan Johnson, who was involved from the start, added a third with the game all-but-won anyway in the final few minutes.
Tottenham opted for a strong line-up but the additional time period saw the introduction of both Kulusevski and Son Heung-min having already brought on Dominic Solanke in the second-half.
More to follow...
