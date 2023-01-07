Evening kick-offs

Wrexham's Hollywood owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney were treated to a dramatic 4-3 win for their non-league side at 10-man Coventry.

The high-flying National League side were 2-0 up inside 20 minutes and when Coventry's Jonathan Panzo received his marching orders shortly before the hour mark, Wrexham were able to extend their lead to 4-1 from the penalty spot.

Coventry scored twice to set up a tense finish but Wrexham held firm to reach the fourth round.

Said Benrahma's goal was enough to earn West Ham a 1-0 win at Brentford in the first all-Premier League tie of the evening.

League Two strugglers Grimsby got the better of Burton, beating the similarly beleaguered League One side 1-0, while Luton and Wigan will go to a replay after their 1-1 draw.

15:00 kick-offs

We witnessed a few upsets in the 3pm round of FA Cup action, with the only two non-league sides left in the competition holding opponents higher up the pyramid to force replays.

National League Chesterfield will rue a missed opportunity against Championship West Brom, as they came from behind twice to lead 3-2 heading into stoppage time, only for the Baggies to equalise in the 94th minute.

Boreham Wood, also of the National League, went behind after just six minutes against League One Accrington Stanley, but they scored late to earn a 1-1 draw and a replay.

Both will be in the hat for the fourth round draw, but both will need to win away from home in replays if they are to progress.

League One Fleetwood beat Championship side QPR to make it past the third round for the first time in their history, fighting back from 1-0 down to win 2-1.

Ipswich were another League One side to beat a team from the division above as they dominated Rotherham, running out 4-1 victors.

Another upset came at Bloomfield Road, where Blackpool thrashed Nottingham Forest 4-1.

Championship trumped Premier League at the Vitality Stadium too, as leaders of the second tier, Burnley, also scored four against their top-flight opponents Bournemouth in a thrilling 4-2 win.

Middlesbrough couldn't make it a hat-trick for the Championship as they were thumped 5-1 at home by high-flying Premier League side Brighton and Hull suffered the same fate, losing 2-0 to Fulham on Marco Silva's return in what was a comfortable win for the visitors.

Sheffield United beat Millwall 2-0 in an all Championship affair, while Sunderland scored twice in added time to come from behind and beat Shrewsbury 2-1 to book their place in the next round.