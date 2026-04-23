FA Cup semi-final tips: Chelsea vs Leeds predictions, best bets and preview

In the least surprising move of what has been a wild football season of managerial changes, Liam Rosenior was put out of his Chelsea misery in midweek.

He was sacked following a 3-0 thrashing by Brighton - the Blues' fifth defeat in succession - just four months after replacing Enzo Maresca.

It means under-23s coach Calum McFarlane will be in charge at Wembley for this FA Cup semi-final against Leeds.

He inherits a team that has lost seven of their last eight, with the exception a 7-0 win over League One Port Vale in the previous round of this competition.

LEEDS, on the other hand, head into their first FA Cup semi-final for 39 years in the best form they have been all season.

Last weekend's 3-0 win over Wolves all but guaranteed their Premier League safety and Daniel Farke's side backed that up by earning a deserved 2-2 draw at high-flying Bournemouth on Wednesday.

The Whites are unbeaten in seven (W3 D4) but their strong form goes back much, much further.

They have proven to be incredibly tough opposition Farke switched to a back three at half-time against Manchester City on the last weekend of November. That day they came from 2-0 down only to concede a stoppage-time goal, but it proved to be the turning-point in their campaign.

In the 25 fixtures since they have lost only four times (W8 D13) beating Chelsea 3-1 at home and drawing 2-2 away in that time.

There is a risk to backing a LEEDS WIN because of their record of drawing so many games, but the 5/2 available is simply far too good to pass up. To qualify (11/8), draw no bet (6/4) and double chance (3/4) do not offer the same value.

This really is an incredible chance for them to reach an FA Cup final for the first time since 1973, and one I'm prepared to back them to take.