sheff u v man city

FA Cup semi-final draw: Manchester City to face Sheffield United

By Sporting Life
18:25 · SUN March 19, 2023

Sheffield United will take on Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-finals, Brighton to face Manchester United or Fulham.

Sheffield United’s reward for their dramatic win over Blackburn was a Wembley date with Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City in next month’s FA Cup semi-finals.

After Brighton brushed aside fourth-tier Grimsby they were drawn against the winners of Manchester United against Fulham, with Erik ten Hag's side advancing after a crazy second half..

The last-four games will be played on the weekend of April 22 and 23.

FA Cup semi-final draw in full:

Manchester City v Sheffield United

Brighton v Manchester United

