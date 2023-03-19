Sheffield United will take on Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-finals, Brighton to face Manchester United or Fulham.
Sheffield United’s reward for their dramatic win over Blackburn was a Wembley date with Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City in next month’s FA Cup semi-finals.
After Brighton brushed aside fourth-tier Grimsby they were drawn against the winners of Manchester United against Fulham, with Erik ten Hag's side advancing after a crazy second half..
The last-four games will be played on the weekend of April 22 and 23.
Manchester City v Sheffield United
Brighton v Manchester United