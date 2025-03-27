FA Cup semi-final draw: Manchester City to face Nottingham Forest after surviving scare against Bournemouth

Pep Guardiola's side came from 1-0 down to defeat Bournemouth on Sunday and keep alive their hopes of picking up silverware this season.

They trailed to Evanilson's 21st-minute goal but hit back with goals from Earling Haaland (49') and Omar Marmoush (63') after the break to reach a seventh straight FA Cup semi-final.

The ties will take place on the weekend of April 26 and 27 at Wembley Stadium and Man City will be favourites to book their place in a third successive final even though they trail Forest by six points in the Premier League table.

Guardiola said: "We did it. Seven times in a row into the semi-finals of the FA Cup. I'm sorry to tell you but this is an outstanding achievement. That means this generation of players have done this for so many years. They have come to one of the toughest away places to come because of the way they play and the intensity.

"At half time, I said to the guys, you have the game in your hands even though you are not winning. So keep going and after the impact from Nico was really, really good. Not just him but everyone, we are really pleased."

Forest beat Brighton on penalties in the quarter-finals and are now one step away from their first FA Cup final since 1959.

Matz Sels was the Forest hero, saving penalties from Jack Hinshelwood and Diego Gomez to allow captain Ryan Yates the chance to fire his side into the last four, which he did by finding the bottom corner.

Villa to face Palace

Meanwhile, Marcus Rashford got off the mark for Aston Villa as scored twice in a comfortable 3-0 win at Preston.

Jacob Ramsey scored Villa's third and they'll now meet Crystal Palace, who cruised to a 3-0 victory at Fulham

Villa are attempting to lift the FA Cup for the first time in 68 years while the Eagles have never lifted the trophy despite reaching two finals in 1990 and 2016.

