FA Cup round-up: Man City survive scare at Leyton Orient; Burnley beat Saints

Kevin De Bruyne struck in the 79th-minute to spare the blushes of Manchester City and earn them a hard-fought 2-1 FA Cup fourth-round victory at League One Leyton Orient.

The hosts took the lead in remarkable fashion after 16 minutes when a 40-yard lob by Tottenham loanee Jamie Donley hit City goalkeeper Stefan Ortega and went in, but substitute Abdukodir Khusanov deflected in Rico Lewis’ attempt to level after 56 minutes.

De Bruyne then came off the bench to score the winner.

Pep Guardiola, who apologised for referring to Saturday's opponents only as 'Leyton' prior to the match, had a special word of appreciation for the competition, which City are favourites to win.

"It is my ninth season in England, he said. "I play many times in lower divisions and in this incredible competition, so the vibe, the smell of the crowd and everything, you play in FA Cup and you don’t find it in other places, especially in these games."

It was a dream Burnley debut for Marcus Edwards, who struck a 77th minute winner in their 1-0 triumph over Premier League bottom club Southampton.

Bournemouth saw themselves through with a 2-0 victory over Everton in the final FA Cup game to be played at Goodison Park, while Rodrigo Muniz struck twice for Fulham to beat League One Wigan 2-1.

The Cottagers’ Premier League rivals Ipswich cruised through with a 4-1 victory over Coventry, and Femi Azeez’s brace secured a 2-0 win for Millwall at Leeds.

Cardiff won an FA Cup penalty shootout for the first time in their history, beating Stoke 4-2 on spot-kicks after the score remained 3-3 at the conclusion of extra time.

League One side Wycombe also took Preston to penalties after no-one was able to find the back of the net, but Wanderers were eliminated by their Championship opponents in a 4-2 shootout.