FA Cup results and review: Crystal Palace win marred by Mateta injury; Man City through

Palace win marred by Mateta injury

Goals from Daniel Munoz and Eddie Nketiah fired Crystal Palace into the FA Cup quarter-finals with a 3-1 victory over 10-man Millwall at Selhurst Park which was overshadowed by an injury to Jean-Philippe Mateta.

The game was just eight minutes old when Millwall goalkeeper Liam Roberts was sent off for his reckless challenge on Palace striker Mateta, who was carried off on a stretcher and taken to hospital.

Japhet Tanganga’s own goal opened the scoring for the hosts in the 33rd minute and Munoz added another for the Eagles seven minutes later.

Wes Harding clawed one back for the visitors deep in first-half stoppage time before Nketiah – who came on for Mateta – extended Palace’s lead nine minutes from time.

The contest got off to an unsettling start when Roberts came out to play the ball, his foot outstretched, and caught the approaching Palace striker Mateta in the head.

There was a lengthy pause to treat the France international, who was then carried off the pitch on a stretcher and replaced by Nketiah, while a VAR check resulted in Roberts’ sending off.

Palace chairman Steve Parish later confirmed to the BBC the striker had been taken to hospital with a “bad gash behind his ear and a head injury” and described the foul “as the most reckless challenge on a football pitch” he had ever seen.