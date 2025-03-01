FA Cup results and review: Crystal Palace win marred by Mateta injury; Man City through

A review of Saturday's FA Cup action as Crystal Palace progressed to the quarter-finals with victory over Millwall.
Palace win marred by Mateta injury
Goals from Daniel Munoz and Eddie Nketiah fired Crystal Palace into the FA Cup quarter-finals with a 3-1 victory over 10-man Millwall at Selhurst Park which was overshadowed by an injury to Jean-Philippe Mateta.
The game was just eight minutes old when Millwall goalkeeper Liam Roberts was sent off for his reckless challenge on Palace striker Mateta, who was carried off on a stretcher and taken to hospital.
Japhet Tanganga’s own goal opened the scoring for the hosts in the 33rd minute and Munoz added another for the Eagles seven minutes later.
Wes Harding clawed one back for the visitors deep in first-half stoppage time before Nketiah – who came on for Mateta – extended Palace’s lead nine minutes from time.
The contest got off to an unsettling start when Roberts came out to play the ball, his foot outstretched, and caught the approaching Palace striker Mateta in the head.
There was a lengthy pause to treat the France international, who was then carried off the pitch on a stretcher and replaced by Nketiah, while a VAR check resulted in Roberts’ sending off.
Palace chairman Steve Parish later confirmed to the BBC the striker had been taken to hospital with a “bad gash behind his ear and a head injury” and described the foul “as the most reckless challenge on a football pitch” he had ever seen.
Preston breeze past Burnley
Milutin Osmajic taunted Burnley fans after his goal helped Preston into the quarter-finals for the first time since 1966 with a 3-0 win at Deepdale.
Osmajic got Preston’s second late in the first half after Robbie Brady’s outstanding free-kick had put North End in front in the 31st minute, and Will Keane added a third midway through the second half as Preston put an emphatic end to Burnley’s 23-game unbeaten run.
It was only the second time Scott Parker’s promotion hopefuls had conceded more than once in a game this season, the other a 2-0 Carabao Cup defeat to Wolves in August.
Man City end Plymouth run
Teenager Nico O’Reilly struck twice as Manchester City came from behind to beat plucky Plymouth 3-1.
The Premier League champions were stunned as Maksym Talovierov headed the Championship strugglers into a shock 38th-minute lead at the Etihad Stadium.
Yet any hopes the Pilgrims may have had of extending their unlikely cup run after surprise wins over Brentford and Liverpool were snuffed out by O’Reilly.
The 19-year-old, operating as a makeshift left-back, headed an equaliser before the break and then repeated the feat 14 minutes from time.
Kevin De Bruyne cemented City’s place in the quarter-finals with their third goal in the last minute.
Bournemouth win on penalties
Bournemouth progressed through to the quarter-finals for only the third time in their history after a rollercoaster 5-4 penalty shoot-out win over Wolves.
The fifth-round tie at Vitality Stadium was full of drama with Evanilson’s 30th-minute opener followed by VAR controversy as Milos Kerkez had a second ruled out for offside after an eight-minute check.
Matheus Cunha levelled for Wolves with a second-half stunner to force extra-time, but later lost his head in a moment of madness as referee Sam Barrott sent him off for violent conduct.
Further punishment could come Cunha’s way after he repeatedly clashed with Kerkez before penalties followed and after Matt Doherty missed when he had the chance to send Wolves through, Boubacar Traore hit the crossbar and it allowed Luis Sinisterra to fire Andoni Iraola’s men into the last eight
More from Sporting Life
- Fixtures, results and live scores
- Expert xG analysis and features
- Transfer news and done deals
- Football and other sports tips
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.