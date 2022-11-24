As 40 teams do battle to make it into the prized hat for the FA Cup third round, Michael Beardmore picks out the best bets from the second-round matches this weekend.

Football betting tips: FA Cup second round 1pt Barnet (Draw No Bet) to beat Accrington at 7/2 (Sky Bet) 1pt Barnsley to win to nil vs Crewe at 11/8 (Sky Bet) 1pt Dagenham and Redbridge to beat Gillingham at 13/8 (Betfair) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Accrington v Barnet Kick-off time: 15:00 GMT, Saturday

Accrington 1/2 | Draw 3/1 | Barnet 9/2 There's always an upset or two every FA Cup weekend - it's just about sniffing out where one will happen, and the Wham Stadium is as likely a place as any. Sky Bet League One strugglers Accrington have been vulnerable at home all season and six defeats in eight overall have left them on the brink of a relegation battle. Visitors Barnet may be two divisions below but they are riding high on confidence, up to sixth in the National League, on the back of four straight wins in league and cup, all achieved with clean sheets. There are only 30 places between the sides yet the Bees have been written off as no-hopers by the bookies which seems harsh. They are 6/4 on the double chance but risk the DRAW NO BET at 7/2 which returns your stake if it finishes level. CLICK HERE to back Barnet (Draw No Bet) with Sky Bet

Barnsley v Crewe Kick-off time: 15:00 GMT, Saturday

Barnsley 2/5 | Draw 16/5 | Crewe 6/1 Only Sheffield Wednesday have kept more clean sheets in League One than the eight Barnsley have amassed in 18 games - that includes five shut-outs in their past 10, a run that has seen the Tykes concede just six goals. They have the joint meanest defence in the division and showed they are very much taking the FA Cup seriously by fielding a very strong side at Bolton in round one. Michael Duff's men are hugely odds on at home to League Two middlers Crewe but the leap from 2/5 for victory to 11/8 for the Tykes to win without conceding looks too good to be true. The Railwaymen are averaging less than a goal a game this season and have scored just six goals in their last 11 games in all competitions, firing five blanks. CLICK HERE to back Barnsley to win to nil with Sky Bet

Dagenham & Redbridge v Gillingham Kick-off time: 17:00 GMT, Saturday

Dag & Red 6/4 | Draw 2/1 | Gillingham 17/10 Gillingham sneaked through the first round after a replay against National League North side AFC Fylde but they look ripe for a giant-killing at in-form Dagenham & Redbridge. This season has been one huge struggle for the Gills who simply cannot score goals - they have netted just six times in 19 Sky Bet League Two games and are deep in trouble inside the relegation zone. They might be a division below but the Daggers have scored 34 times in the same number of games and come into this on the back of four successive wins. They're favourites to go through as a result - but attractively-priced favourites, as long as 13/8 with Betfair - which means DAGENHAM & REDBRIDGE TO WIN is one of the best bets of the entire FA Cup weekend. CLICK HERE to back Dagenham & Redbridge to win with Sky Bet