The FA Cup first-round replays take centre stage in midweek, and George Gamble picks out best bets from selected matches.

Football betting tips: FA Cup 2pts Both Teams to Score in Gillingham v AFC Fylde at 19/20 (General) 2pts Both Teams to Score in Woking v Oxford United at 4/5 (General) 1pt Under 2.5 Goals in Hartlepool v Solihull at 10/11 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Gillingham v AFC Fylde Kick-off: Tuesday, 19:45 GMT

Gillingham 4/5 | Draw 12/5 | Fylde 3/1 The Gills are firmly in the bottom four of League Two and sit just a single point clear of relegation. They’re by far the lowest scorers in the division having scored just six times in 17 games. Four of those six have come on home soil and they’ll welcome the chance of facing lower league opposition again at Priestfield Stadium. Despite goals being somewhat of a rarity to the hosts, both teams have successfully hit the back of the net in four of their last five home matches and that looks possible once again as they welcome National League North side AFC Fylde. The visitors will feel some confidence after battling their way to a replay and it would be brave to back against them hitting the back of the net at some point in this game considering in the league, they’ve successfully scored in seven of their eight road matches. CLICK HERE to back Both Teams to Score with Sky Bet Two divisions separate these two sides and despite Gillingham struggling in the league, they’ll view this as a perfect opportunity to find their scoring boots. However, the visitors are frequent scorers, and the standout pick in this encounter is the 19/20 available for BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE.

Hartlepool v Solihull Moors Kick-off: Tuesday, 19:45 GMT

Hartlepool 15/8 | Draw 9/4 | Solihull Moors 5/4 Hartlepool United and Solihull Moors go head-to-head once again in this FA Cup replay after a 2-2 draw earlier in November. That one was a fascinating clash that saw three second-half goals with both sides contributing to the score count. That’s something that could happen again given both of these sides are not used to keeping clean sheets. Hosts Hartlepool have struggled lately, having secured just one win in their last eight outings across all competitions, losing six of those. That win did at least come in their last home game and a return to Victoria Park will be much-welcomed. National League side Solihull Moors will be frustrated they couldn’t capitalise on home advantage in the previous meeting, but they at least come into this clash having gone unbeaten across their three most recent matches on home soil. This is a slight step up in terms of quality of opposition but given the Moors have gone unbeaten in six of their nine away matches this season, they’ll feel confident they can give as good as they get, regardless of the fact they compete in the league below their opposition. Both sides have much more important things to focus on than this competition. Hartlepool United are desperate to stay in the football league but currently reside in the relegation zone. Meanwhile, the visitors are in a playoff place and promotion into League Two will be the aim. CLICK HERE to back Under 2.5 Goals with Sky Bet The first clash was an exciting one but the replay should be a much tighter affair. UNDER 2.5 GOALS has landed in six of Solihull’s nine away matches this season and the 10/11 on fewer than three goals being produced makes plenty of appeal.

