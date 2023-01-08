The draw for round four took place just before the City-Chelsea tie kicked off at the Etihad Stadium, and with Arsenal set to play at Oxford on Monday evening to wrap up four days of third-round action.

A guaranteed all-Premier League tie emerging from the draw was Brighton hosting either Liverpool or Wolves.

National League outfit Wrexham’s reward for their 4-3 win at Coventry on Saturday is a home match against another Championship side, Sheffield United.

The other National League teams remaining in the competition are Chesterfield and Boreham Wood.

The winners of Chesterfield’s replay against West Brom will play Bristol City or Swansea away, while Boreham Wood or Accrington will take on Cardiff or Leeds at home.

The draw, the ties from which are set to take place from January 27-30, also included Manchester United entertaining Paul Ince’s Reading and a trip for Tottenham to Preston.