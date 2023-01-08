Sporting Life
FA Cup fourth round draw

FA Cup fourth round draw: Man City or Chelsea paired with Oxford or Arsenal

By Sporting Life
18:35 · SUN January 08, 2023

Manchester City will face either Oxford or Arsenal in the FA Cup fourth round following their 4-0 thrashing of Chelsea on Sunday.

The draw for round four took place just before the City-Chelsea tie kicked off at the Etihad Stadium, and with Arsenal set to play at Oxford on Monday evening to wrap up four days of third-round action.

A guaranteed all-Premier League tie emerging from the draw was Brighton hosting either Liverpool or Wolves.

National League outfit Wrexham’s reward for their 4-3 win at Coventry on Saturday is a home match against another Championship side, Sheffield United.

The other National League teams remaining in the competition are Chesterfield and Boreham Wood.

The winners of Chesterfield’s replay against West Brom will play Bristol City or Swansea away, while Boreham Wood or Accrington will take on Cardiff or Leeds at home.

The draw, the ties from which are set to take place from January 27-30, also included Manchester United entertaining Paul Ince’s Reading and a trip for Tottenham to Preston.

After their shock 2-1 win at Aston Villa on Sunday, League Two Stevenage will head to Stoke.

Walsall, also of the fourth tier, are at home against Leicester and there is a visit from top-flight opposition for League One Derby as well as they host West Ham, while Fulham and Southampton welcome Sunderland and Blackpool respectively.

After knocking out Newcastle, Sheffield Wednesday play fellow third-tier outfit Fleetwood at Hillsborough and another, Ipswich, face Championship leaders Burnley at Portman Road.

The other ties see Luton or Wigan host Grimsby and Blackburn play Forest Green or Birmingham at Ewood Park.

FA Cup fourth round draw

Preston v Tottenham

Southampton v Blackpool

Wrexham v Sheffield United

Ipswich v Burnley

Manchester United v Reading

Luton or Wigan v Grimsby

Derby v West Ham

Stoke v Aston Villa or Stevenage

Blackburn v Forest Green or Birmingham

Walsall v Leicester

Sheffield Wednesday v Fleetwood

Manchester City or Chelsea v Oxford or Arsenal

Bristol City or Swansea v Chesterfield or West Brom

Brighton v Liverpool or Wolves

Fulham v Sunderland

Boreham Wood or Accrington v Cardiff or Leeds

FOOTBALL TIPS