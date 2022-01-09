Kidderminster have been rewarded for causing one of the biggest shocks of round three by drawing West Ham in the fourth round of the FA Cup.
Amari Morgan-Smith was Kidderminster’s late hero as the National League North side came from behind to beat Sky Bet Championship side Reading 2-1 on Saturday.
Kidderminster are the lowest ranked club left in the competition.
Holders’ Leicester will face the winners of Sunday’s late kick-off between Nottingham Forest and Arsenal.
The fourth-round matches will be played on the opening weekend of February.
Ties to be played over the first weekend in February.