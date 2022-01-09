Sporting Life
Sam Austin of Kidderminster celebrates after scoring against Reading
Sam Austin of Kidderminster celebrates after scoring against Reading

FA Cup fourth round draw: Kidderminster to face West Ham

By Sporting Life
17:34 · SUN January 09, 2022

Kidderminster have been rewarded for causing one of the biggest shocks of round three by drawing West Ham in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Amari Morgan-Smith was Kidderminster’s late hero as the National League North side came from behind to beat Sky Bet Championship side Reading 2-1 on Saturday.

Kidderminster are the lowest ranked club left in the competition.

Holders’ Leicester will face the winners of Sunday’s late kick-off between Nottingham Forest and Arsenal.

The fourth-round matches will be played on the opening weekend of February.

FA Cup fourth-round draw in full:

  • Crystal Palace v Hartlepool
  • Bournemouth v Boreham Wood
  • Huddersfield v Barnsley
  • Peterborough v QPR
  • Cambridge v Luton
  • Southampton v Coventry
  • Chelsea v Plymouth
  • Everton v Brentford
  • Kidderminster v West Ham
  • Man Utd or Aston Villa v Middlesbrough
  • Tottenham v Brighton
  • Liverpool v Cardiff
  • Stoke v Wigan
  • Nottm Forest or Arsenal v Leicester
  • Man City v Fulham
  • Wolves v Norwich

Ties to be played over the first weekend in February.

FOOTBALL TIPS