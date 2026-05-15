Captain BERNARDO SILVA has a week left at Manchester City after nine incredible years. He'll be more determined than ever, increasing the likelihood of making 2+ FOULS. He often does in big games, making three in the Carabao Cup final and two in the quarters of this competition against Liverpool - when these sides last met he committed five.

Joao Pedro is a handful, drawing 2.34 fouls per 90 across his last 20 starts. He relishes the big occasions, drawing 10 in three games against Arsenal, three in the semi-final and five in two outings against City. One of those occasions saw ABDUKODIR KHUSANOV start and COMMIT 2+ FOULS, making three in total in City's recent 3-0 win at Stamford Bridge. He's been a regular fouler of late, making at least one in six of his last eight matches.

Set-piece weakness continues to plague Chelsea, with only one team conceding more set-piece goals in the league this season and only four sides allowing more set-piece xG. MARC GUEHI scored when these sides last met and has fired 1+ TOTAL SHOTS in 12 of 18 appearances since joining City.

MARC CUCURELLA is usually a left-back but he played on the left of midfield in Chelsea’s last game against Liverpool and is expected to do so again. He averages 0.6 SHOTS per game this season and has had 1+ in more than half of his 29 Premier League starts.

City's recent positive form has been partly down to the performances of JEREMY DOKU. The winger has scored four goals in his last five league starts. Each of those games has delivered at least two shots, while he returned the same figure in City's Carabao Cup final success in this stadium in March.