Martial picked up the problem in United’s final Premier League game of the season after stepping off the bench on Sunday against Fulham and scans have revealed the full extent of the damage.

United said in a statement: “Anthony Martial is out of Saturday’s Emirates FA Cup final against Manchester City due to injury.

“The France international strained his hamstring towards the end of Sunday’s 2-1 win against Fulham at Old Trafford.

“Assessments have since revealed a muscle tear that rules the 27-year-old out of the Wembley showdown.”