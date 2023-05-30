Sporting Life
Anthony Martial celebrates a goal against Chelsea

FA Cup final: Manchester United’s Anthony Martial ruled out through injury

By Sporting Life
22:25 · TUE May 30, 2023

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial has been ruled out of Saturday’s FA Cup final against Manchester City due to a hamstring injury.

Martial picked up the problem in United’s final Premier League game of the season after stepping off the bench on Sunday against Fulham and scans have revealed the full extent of the damage.

United said in a statement: “Anthony Martial is out of Saturday’s Emirates FA Cup final against Manchester City due to injury.

“The France international strained his hamstring towards the end of Sunday’s 2-1 win against Fulham at Old Trafford.

“Assessments have since revealed a muscle tear that rules the 27-year-old out of the Wembley showdown.”

Martial missed United’s first two Premier League games this season due to a hamstring problem, while other small injuries since have restricted him to 29 appearances in all competitions in which he has scored nine goals.

Only 11 of his 21 league appearances this season have been in the starting line-up, but he had been hoping to be in contention to start at Wembley against City, who are looking to complete a domestic treble.

The former Lyon winger, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Sevilla, joined United from Monaco for £36million in 2015 and has made almost 200 league appearances for the club in total.

