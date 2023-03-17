The FA Cup quarter-finals take place this weekend and our experts pick out their best bets for all the matches.

Football betting tips: FA Cup 2pts Burnley 6+ shots v Man City at 5/6 (bet365) 2pts Marcus Rashford to score anytime at 27/25 (Unibet) 1pt Solly March to score anytime in Brighton v Grimsby at 12/5 (Betfair, Paddy Power) 1pt Tommy Doyle to be shown a card at 13/2 (bet365) Selected tips only - read full match previews for all selections Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Manchester City v Burnley Kick-off time: 17:45 GMT, Saturday

TV channel: BBC One

Man City 1/6 | Draw 13/2 | Burnley 14/1 Read Jake Osgathorpe's (@JAKEOZZ) full preview here Both teams to score crossed my mind at 11/8 given the Clarets' exceptional scoring record this season, but at 5/6 we can back the visitors to register 6+ TOTAL SHOTS and that makes huge appeal. CLICK HERE to back Burnley 6+ Total Shots with Sky Bet The same bet is as short as 8/15 elsewhere, meaning the 5/6 is excellent value before we even dive into the stats. Burnley have averaged 13.2 shots per game in the Championship this term, and are a front-foot side who won't play in a different manner when up against one of the best teams in the land. In fact, they will probably treat this as a Premier League readiness test, to see how far away they are from competing against the top sides ahead of next season. Manchester City do concede shots, no matter who they are playing against. Pep's side have allowed an average of 7.5 shots per game in the Premier League this season, and 6.5 at home, so all we need is for them to perform to their average for this bet to win. Score prediction: Manchester City 2-0 Burnley (Sky Bet odds: 5/1) Odds correct at 1120 GMT (17/03/23)

Sheffield United v Blackburn Kick-off time: 12:00 GMT, Sunday

TV channel: ITV1

Sheff Utd 4/6 | Draw 14/5 | Blackburn 17/4 Sheffield United look short at 7/10, and it is tricky to find an excuse to back Blackburn at 5/1. I thought about combining an away win with the visitors goalkeeper to be carded (44/1 for those interested) but with only two career cards to his name, Rovers stopper Aynsley Pears cannot exactly be described as a card merchant. One man that can is referee Tim Robinson. He has brandished 4.13 per game in the 23 Championship games he has overseen this season, dishing out seven recently when he took charge of Norwich v Sunderland. At 13/2, TOMMY DOYLE's price TO BE SHOWN A CARD looks huge. CLICK HERE to back Tommy Doyle to be shown a card with Sky Bet The Manchester City loanee was carded at the Stadium of Light on Wednesday, though it was soft to say the very least. That booking took his second tier tally to seven in two seasons. A major risk with this selection is fitness fears. Blades manager Paul Heckingbottom recently spoke about his reluctance to start Doyle in two games in quick succession, as the midfield is nursing a calf strain. Doyle ran the show in the last round against Tottenham and scored the winner against Sunderland earlier in the week, so, I am prepared to take a risk here. Score prediction: Sheffield United 0-0 Blackburn (Sky Bet odds: 10/1) Odds correct at 1610 GMT (17/03/23)

Brighton v Grimsby Kick-off time: 14:15 GMT, Sunday

TV channel: BBC One

Brighton 1/10 | Draw 17/2 | Grimsby 22/1 Jake Osgathorpe (@JAKEOZZ) Brighton are crazy short to win this one, and rightly so given their form and the huge gap in the football pyramid between them and visitors Grimsby. The Seagulls really are flying under Roberto De Zerbi, and will want to grab this chance to play in an FA Cup semi-final at Wembley with both hands, meaning I expect a strong starting XI from the hosts. If that is the case, then SOLLY MARCH TO SCORE ANYTIME looks a whopping price at 12/5 for this tie. CLICK HERE to back Solly March to score anytime with Sky Bet The Englishman, snubbed by Gareth Southgate for the latest England squad, has hit the net six times in his last 10 Premier League games, yet is a longer price here against League Two opposition than fellow winger Kaoru Mitoma (13/10), attacking midfielder Alexis Mac Allister (13/10) and central midfielder Pascal Gross (11/5) which I just don't think is correct.