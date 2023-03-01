Sky Bet League Two side Grimsby's reward for beating Premier League Southampton away from home is another road trip to a top-flight side, this time taking on Brighton, who edged past Stoke on Tuesday night.

Sheffield United shocked one of the Premier League's 'big six' at Bramall Lane, beating Tottenham 1-0, and were drawn to face fellow Championship side Blackburn - who also conquered a Premier League side in Leicester.

Manchester United came from behind to beat West Ham at Old Trafford, and they will play host to Fulham as they look to extend their quadruple chances.

Manchester City had no issues getting past Bristol City on Tuesday night, but their quarter-final tie may be a tad tougher as they take on the Championship's runaway leaders Burnley.

That clash will also see the return of Vincent Kompany to the Etihad.