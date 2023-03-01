Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Cheltenham
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Features
News
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
grimsby celebrate

FA Cup draw: Grimsby heading to Brighton, Burnley travel to Manchester City

By Sporting Life
22:09 · WED March 01, 2023

Grimsby were drawn against Brighton in the FA Cup quarter-finals, with Vincent Kompany will return to Manchester City with his new side Burnley.

Sky Bet League Two side Grimsby's reward for beating Premier League Southampton away from home is another road trip to a top-flight side, this time taking on Brighton, who edged past Stoke on Tuesday night.

Sheffield United shocked one of the Premier League's 'big six' at Bramall Lane, beating Tottenham 1-0, and were drawn to face fellow Championship side Blackburn - who also conquered a Premier League side in Leicester.

Manchester United came from behind to beat West Ham at Old Trafford, and they will play host to Fulham as they look to extend their quadruple chances.

Manchester City had no issues getting past Bristol City on Tuesday night, but their quarter-final tie may be a tad tougher as they take on the Championship's runaway leaders Burnley.

That clash will also see the return of Vincent Kompany to the Etihad.

FA Cup quarter-final draw in full:

  • Manchester City v Burnley
  • Manchester United v Fulham
  • Brighton v Grimsby
  • Sheffield United v Blackburn
Grimsby Sheff Utd
ALSO READ: Grimsby and Sheffield United upset Premier League sides

More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS