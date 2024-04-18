FA Cup cheat sheet: Manchester City vs Chelsea tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

Football betting tips: FA Cup 2pts Moises Caicedo to commit 2+ fouls at 10/11 (bet365) CLICK HERE to add the selection to your Sky Bet betslip

TV bundle giveaway We're giving away a smart TV as part of our Ultimate Sports Fan competition. To enter, simply answer the question below and one lucky winner will be selected at random. For full details, click here.

Key terms and conditions 18+

Sporting Life account required

One entry per person

Eligibility restrictions apply

Further T&Cs apply

We enjoyed a 13/2 winner in the Cheat Sheet column last week despite Aston Villa shocking everyone with victory away at Arsenal. It's all eyes on the FA Cup in this edition, and Manchester City's clash with Chelsea at the national stadium is the pick of the weekend's offering. City's repeat treble hopes were quashed by Real Madrid in midweek - Antonio Rudiger hitting the decisive spot kick after the game was settled via a penalty shootout - meaning full attention will be on securing progression in this competition. But Chelsea's confidence will be high despite their struggles in the Premier League. The 6-0 thrashing of Everton on Monday night a reminder of the quality they do possess in attack - even if they are beyond selfish when it comes to wanting a penalty.

Real Madrid beat Man City 4-3 on penalties to progress to their 33rd #UCL semi-final 🔥 pic.twitter.com/GK2caLV3rY — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 17, 2024

They're also unbeaten against City in both meetings - 5-5 the aggregate score at this stage - demonstrating their ability to compete with those at the top-end of English football. Count on Caicedo I'm not totally opposed to the 12/5 available on Chelsea's progressing to the final. I'm just uncertain whether Wednesday's result at the Etihad is help or hindrance. I'm going to use what we've seen from the two games between the sides already to slightly guide me on a direction to go in for a best bet.

At 10/11, MOISES CAICEDO 2+ FOULS provides appeal. CLICK HERE to back Moises Caicedo to commit 2+ fouls with Sky Bet The midfielder committed a total of three when the sides met at the Etihad in mid-February, while fellow midfielders Enzo Fernandez and Conor Gallagher also saw one each. In the Stamford Bridge contest, Caicedo saw three fouls while Gallagher had three - 15 of Caicedo's 26 league starts have delivered at least a couple of fouls. Go for Gallagher Gallagher should be joining Caicedo in the deeper midfield area considering Fernandez's likely absence through injury. He played there against Everton and returned one tackle and three fouls. Across two games against City, Gallagher saw seven successful tackles and seven fouls committed. Taking GALLAGHER 3+ TACKLES is a solid addition to any Saturday multiple.

Six Premier League games have seen at least four tackles, and a particular point of interest is that five of those were games away from Stamford Bridge. Take a shot! Rodri has enjoyed his two games against Chelsea this season. He scored in both of them, while he returned a total of five shots when the sides last met. Therefore, we're taking RODRI 2+ SHOTS here. It's something the midfielder has achieved in five of his last eight Premier League appearances - while he also had two in the defeat to Real in midweek.

Chelsea have already been averaging 15.3 shots against per league game too, so we'd expect Rodri and City to see some chances to strike. More of the same It's not a surprise that City take plenty of corners when we consider their style and how often they are on the front foot. They average 7.78 per league game, with 7.40 in games on the road. Game state isn't particularly relevant to City when it comes to this area. Rounding off our multiple by adding CITY 6+ CORNERS seems a solid route to go down. City took 12 when in the previous contest with Chelsea, while Everton had eight when the travelled to Stamford Bridge on Monday.

Team news

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has a full squad to choose from

Pep Guardiola should have a full squad to choose from with no major injury concerns, although there could be some tired legs after Wednesday's clash with Real went the distance. Unfortunately for Mauricio Pochettino, it isn't the same. Wesley Fofana, Reece James, Romeo Lavia, Christopher Nkunku will all definitely be missing, while Axel Disasi and Fernandez are closing in on a return. Goalkeeper Robert Sanchez and forward Raheem Sterling have also been suffering with illness.

Predicted line-ups Man City XI: Ortega; Walker, Stones, Dias, Gvardiol; Rodri; Silva, De Bruyne, Foden, Grealish; Haaland. Chelsea XI: Petrovic; Gusto, Silva, Chalobah, Chilwell; Caicedo, Gallagher; Madueke, Palmer, Mudryk; Jackson.