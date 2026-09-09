The temptation to project season-long narrative arcs from just a handful of Premier League matches is irresistible, the pull genuinely overwhelming.

It doesn’t matter how many times we are proved wrong or how many caveats we place upon the opinions we form they are always, secretly, firm conclusions. That’s just the nature of the modern content machine and of the short-termism that dominates our culture. Everyone gets drawn in and nothing will stop us believing we know enough after three rounds of the season to set the scene for what’s to come over the next eight months. Arsenal will walk through the campaign beating pretty much everyone in their path. Coventry will sink. Aston Villa and Tottenham have changed too much. Newcastle really needed all that change, actually. Hull are the surprise package. We were wrong about Everton, right about Crystal Palace.

Rodri departed Manchester City in the summer

The problem is, every game so far has also alluded to Man City being in an alternative timeline, skipping the post-Klopp afterglow and heading straight into the difficult transition. Like Slot, the accusation most often levelled a Maresca is that his football is too similar to his other great love, chess: slow and boring, with an emphasis on rigid positional play that looks more like a caricature of a Guardiola team than the real thing. In a Premier League that has returned to fast transitions and high pressing this season, that could be a serious issue. Coventry have already shown us how. By defending very deep they let Man City go stale in possession (with 79%), recreating the tactical patterns of a few years ago, the very patterns that led to Guardiola loosening his principles. Sure enough, in late Pep style, the best moments for City came from improvising playmakers - the very thing Maresca’s chess-ball stands against.

“The way he dribbles past players, just gliding through, it was amazing to see,” Haaland said of debutant Iliman Ndiaye. “He needs to understand how to move,” was Maresca’s take on Ndiaye. “Most of the time he was moving in the wrong way, wrong position, but he needs to learn and for sure he is going to learn.” If the idea is to restrict the Man City players with a style of positional possession football no longer in vogue in the Premier League then Maresca might find the goals dry up. Alternatively, those kinds of tactical insights could roughly align with the level of control Arsenal have managed under another of Guardiola’s mentors, Mikel Arteta. Add Cherki’s star power and Haaland’s finishing to a more sophisticated and measured game-plan and maybe Man City will keep eking past opponents. Elsewhere, Josko Gvardiol has already emerged as a proper Maresca full-back, which is the manager’s greatest contribution to the Premier League; Gvardiol played almost as a ten at Palace, swarming the half-spaces not unlike Marc Cucurella at his Chelsea best. The midfield should find balance with time, and indeed if the middle is technically City’s weakest area (for now) then Maresca’s doubling-down on positional discipline and compressing space ought to prove particularly useful.

City face Michael Carrick's Manchester United at the weekend

The Manchester derby should be a good test of that, and indeed a good test of which version of Slot Man City are getting. Michael Carrick will sit his team behind the ball and seek to advance only on the counter-attack, mimicking the way he beat Man City 2-0 in his first game in charge back in January and broadly mimicking Coventry’s approach. If City can stay in control and counter-press effectively enough to limit United’s breaks, we will see the best side of the Guardiola inspiration. If there are more defensive errors, more erratic football, and a smash-and-grab United win, then the crash back down to earth will hint at a tough transitional year. Or not. There we go again. The fourth round of the Premier League season will not prove or disprove anything and the real Maresca’s Man City will only very slowly emerge over the coming months. But ahead of a huge game for both clubs it’s impossible to resist. Until the league table settles, every game will be a referendum on Maresca.