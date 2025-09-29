Menu icon
PL bb everton vs west ham

Everton vs West Ham tips bet builder and predictions

By Sporting Life
Football
Mon September 29, 2025 · 1h ago

The Sporting Life team pull together a bet builder for Monday Night Football, as West Ham travel to Everton.

everton vs west ham BAB
BACK OUR 14/1 BET BUILDER!

It's another new dawn at West Ham, with a third manager in a year following Graham Potter's sacking and the appointment of Nuno Espirito Santo. The ex-Nottingham Forest manager's first task will be to sort his new team's defence out, especially from set-pieces.

It seems unlikely that, in just one or two days of training, Nuno will solve that issue, so JAKE O'BRIEN looks a solid proposition to register 1+ TOTAL SHOT for Everton. He's had a shot in three of his five starts this season and will be a big part of the Toffees threat from dead-balls.

The Hammers may be struggling but captain JARROD BOWEN continues to be their best an most important player, and he will again be their biggest attacking threat. So far this season the Englishman has averaged 2.40 shots and 1.20 on target, so backing him to register 1+ SHOT ON TARGET appeals.

Finally, Jack Grealish's impact at Everton has been immense, and he looks back to his former best, with the Toffees feeding him the ball at every opportunity. That means he's getting a lot of chances to dribble at his opposite number, and is drawing a host of fouls from them.

Grealish has been fouled 7, 2, 6 and five times across his last four appearances, so West Ham right-back KYLE WALKER-PETERS looks set for a tough evening, and could well be the latest of Grealish's opponents TO BE CARDED.

Odds correct at 1010 BST (29/09/25)

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

