Everton vs West Ham tips bet builder and predictions

It's another new dawn at West Ham, with a third manager in a year following Graham Potter's sacking and the appointment of Nuno Espirito Santo. The ex-Nottingham Forest manager's first task will be to sort his new team's defence out, especially from set-pieces.

It seems unlikely that, in just one or two days of training, Nuno will solve that issue, so JAKE O'BRIEN looks a solid proposition to register 1+ TOTAL SHOT for Everton. He's had a shot in three of his five starts this season and will be a big part of the Toffees threat from dead-balls.

The Hammers may be struggling but captain JARROD BOWEN continues to be their best an most important player, and he will again be their biggest attacking threat. So far this season the Englishman has averaged 2.40 shots and 1.20 on target, so backing him to register 1+ SHOT ON TARGET appeals.

Finally, Jack Grealish's impact at Everton has been immense, and he looks back to his former best, with the Toffees feeding him the ball at every opportunity. That means he's getting a lot of chances to dribble at his opposite number, and is drawing a host of fouls from them.

Grealish has been fouled 7, 2, 6 and five times across his last four appearances, so West Ham right-back KYLE WALKER-PETERS looks set for a tough evening, and could well be the latest of Grealish's opponents TO BE CARDED.